Join in Ballycastle Forest Red Squirrel Safari

Join The Glens Red Squirrel Group Rangers for a Ballycastle Red Squirrel Safari on the 1st of February.

The Glens Red Squirrel Group appeared on BBC Countryfile programme about Ballycastle on January 19th, showcasing local crafts and artisan food and drink, North Coast Smokehouse, Broughgammon farm.

The Squirrel Ranger along with pupils from Ballycastle Integrated Primary School’s ECO council and Mrs Adams took Charlotte Smith out looking for red squirrels.

It was a great day covering what those in the GRSG do to save the local red squirrels across the Glens.

Come along on Saturday to hear about the work they have been doing over the last 10 years to save the local Red Squirrels and squirrels across Northern Ireland.

Ballycastle Forest am meeting at the Forestry car park at the bottom of Fair Hill Street 10:00 am.

Booking is a must. Text 07742841273 to book your place. Numbers limited.

The two mile Glentaisie Trail has steep climbs at parts.

Not suitable for prams.

Wear suitable clothing and footwear.