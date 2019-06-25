Judge impressed with Ballymena qualifiers

The fourth qualifying round for the 2019 Thompsons/Northern Ireland Shows Association Dairy Cow Championship got underway at Ballymena Show last Saturday.

Despite the downpours, there was an excellent turnout of both spectators and livestock, which made for some stiff competition in the dairy classes.

The first Ballymena qualifier for the 2019 Thompsons/NISA Dairy Cow Championship was the fourth calver Robinview Atwood Vicky 11 EX94, from Henry, Kennedy, Fleming and Simpson. Congratulating handler Rory Timlin is Basil Bailey (Thompsons).

Selecting the Ballymena qualifiers was judge John Gilmour, Ayrshire.

John’s first qualifier was the Ballymena Interbreed and Holstein Champion, Robinview Atwood Vicky 11 EX94, jointly owned by Mark Henry, Andrew Kennedy, Lindsay Fleming and David Simpson. This classy fourth calver finished third in the Third Calver class at the Winter Fair last December, and went one better at Balmoral Show, finishing 2nd in the Fourth Calver class. Production topped 11,900 and 10,750kg in her second and third lactations respectively. Calved since 7th March, she is currently producing 47 kg/day at 4.00% butterfat and 3.06% protein.

The second qualifier was Ardmore Cowslip 96 EX93 from the Ardmore Ayrshire Herd of John and Michael Hunter, Crumlin. Making her first appearance in a show ring, the fifth calver is currently yielding 40 kg/day, having calved on 16th February, and is projected to reach 8,260kg for the lactation, at 4.06% butterfat and 3.18% protein.

Thompsons would like to congratulate both qualifiers on a very successful day in Ballymena, and wish both cows all the best for the final at Antrim Show on Saturday, 27th July.