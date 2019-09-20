Judges announced

Judges have been announced for upcoming Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Shows and Sales.

Seamus Kelly, from Omagh, has been appointed to judge the evening show of 21 MV Accredited Pedigree Beltex being held at Ballymena Livestock Market on Monday, 16th September, while Eddie O’Neill from Glenarm will judge the Omagh Show comprising of 29 MV Accredited Pedigree Beltex, which is being held on Saturday 21st September at Omagh Auction Mart.

The Ballymena Show, featuring 15 males and six females, will get underway at 5.30pm with the sale commencing at 7.00pm while the Omagh Show will start at 11.00am with the sale commencing at 1.00pm.

Both Seamus and Eddie are highly respected Beltex breeders and the Irish Club is looking forward to a good turnout at both events.

For further information contact the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Secretary, Kenny Preston, on 07788 146521.