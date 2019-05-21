Junior bulls lead Simmentals

County Tyrone pedigree breeder Cecil McIlwaine has been visiting Balmoral Show for more than 30 years, but this year he found himself in the middle of the cattle lawn judging the Simmental entry at the 151st show.

“Entry numbers are disappointing in the Simmental section. However, the quality of the animals on parade more than compensated for the shortage of entries,” said Mr McIlwaine, who runs the noted Corrick pedigree Simmental and Charolais herds in partnership with sons Scott and Neil.

Zara Clarke, Tynan, stood second in the intermediate heifer class with Breaghey Leading Lady. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Claiming the supreme overall championship for the second year in the succession was the Hazelton family’s Ranfurly Herd based at Dungannon. This year’s winner was the home-bred junior bull Ranfurly Jamieson, who also scooped the junior and male championship ribbons. Born in January 2018 he was sired by the renowned Raceview King, and is bred from the Carnkern Titan daughter Ranfurly Weikel 17th.

“This is an outstanding young bull,” explained Cecil McIlwaine. “He has power and scale, and is very correct and well grown and fleshed for his age. An easy winner.”

Standing in reserve place in the championship line-up was the second placed junior bull Bridgewater Farm Jed from Nigel Glasgow’s 30-cow herd based at Cookstown. This one also claimed the reserve male championship. He was born in March 2018, and is a son of the 2014 and 2015 Balmoral supremo Dermotstown Delboy. He is the third calf from the home-bred Lisglass Colombus daughter Bridgewater Farm Megan.

The female championship went to the Raceview King daughter Ranfurly Weikel 23rd exhibited by David Hazelton. Born in July 2017, she is bred from the Hillcrest champion daughter Ranfurly Weikel 11th ET.

Ballinalare Farm Chanel owned by Joe Wilson, Rathfriland, was the winner of the senior cow class. Picture: MacGregor Photography

First-time Balmoral Show exhibitor Julie Stinson from Springfield, Enniskillen, claimed the reserve junior and reserve female championships with the January 2018 Dermotstown Delboy daughter Cleenagh Jessica. Bred by Adrian Richardson, she was purchased at the Cleenagh dispersal sale last year, and is one of three breeding females in the Roscultan Herd founded three years ago.

Results from the judging ring include:

SPECIALS

Bobbie Dickson Perpetual Championship Trophy for the supreme champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Nigel Glasgow.

Female champion was Ranfurly Weikel 23rd bred by WD and JD Hazelton, Dungannon. Picture: MacGregor Photography

News Letter Shield for the junior champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Julie Stinson.

Imex Perpetual Cow Bell, for the female champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Julie Stinson.

British Simmental Society Engraved Crystal Glasses for the champion: WD and JD Hazelton.

Bangor and Six Road Ends Farmers’ Union Trophy for the female champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Julie Stinson.

Bridgerwater Farm Jed bred by Nigel Glasgow, Cookstown, was the reserve junior and reserve supreme champion at the 151st Balmoral Show. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Bobbie Gamble Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best heifer: WD and JD Hazelton.

NI Simmental Club Trophy for the male champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Nigel Glasgow.

William Black Memorial Perpetual Cup for the male champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Nigel Glasgow.

NI Simmental Club Silver Award for the exhibitor-bred champion: WD and JD Hazelton. Reserve: Nigel Glasgow.

CLASSES

Cow, born before 01/01/16 – 1, Joe Wilson, Ballinalare Farm Chanel by Auchorachan Wizard; 2, Shane O’Neill, Guhard Dorothy by Curaheen Apostle.

Junior champion, male champion and supreme overall Simmental champion at Balmoral Show was Ranfurly Jamieson from WD and JD Hazelton, Dungannon. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Heifer, born between 01/01/17 and 30/06/17 – 1, Joe Wilson, Ballinalare Farm Ivory by Denizes Fantastic.

Heifer, born between – 01/07/17 and 31/12/17 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Weikel 23rd by Raceview King; 2, Zara Clarke, Breaghey Leading Lady by Woodhall Everhart; 3, JL and CJ Weatherup, Lisglass Isla by Ranfurly Confederate.

Heifer, born on or after 01/001/18 – 1, Julie Stinson, Cleenagh Jessica by Dermotstown Delboy; 2, Julie Stinson, Roscultan Jemima by Dermotstown Delboy; 3, Joe Wilson, Ballinalare Farm Jinx by Raceview King.

Bull, born on or after /01/01/18 – 1, WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Jamieson by Raceview King; 2, Nigel Glasgow, Bridgewater Farm Jed by Dermotstown Delboy; 3, Nigel Glasgow, Bridgewater Farm Jenson by Ranfurly Confederate.

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, WD and JD Hazelton, Ranfurly Weikel 23rd and Ranfurly Jamieson; 2, Nigel Glasgow, Bridgewater Farm Jed and Bridgewater Farm Jenson; 3, JL and CJ Weatherup, Lisglass Isla and Lisglass Jasper.