Junior Irish Moiled heifer wins Interbreed title at Gosford Show

The Northern Ireland Irish Moiled Cattle Society’s national show hosted by the RBSTNI at Gosford Forest Park saw one of the largest turnouts of Irish Moiled cattle out on the show circuit this year.

The junior heifer of Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley (N and M Moilies), Curraghnakeely Bluebell that had been previously exhibited at six different shows, had never been beaten in her class, continued her winning streak at the national show by clinching the Irish Moiled overall champion title under the well-known breed judge Derek Steen from Scotland, after winning a strong class of maiden heifers and taking the junior breed championship on her way to the national title.

Reserve RBSTInterbreed Calf Derby Winner won by Rachel Armour with Beagh Belle

Success continued for this young heifer when she won the junior interbreed derby championship under interbreed judge Leslie Hood of Ballymena and was crowned supreme overall interbreed cattle champion of the RBSTNI show 2019 under a trio of breed judges – Derek Steen, Mike Frazer and Leslie Hood.

Robert Boyle of Millisle also had a very successful day with his stylish homebred Irish Moiled autumn born heifer calf Beechmount Ann, taking the reserve overall breed champion spot as well as winning the calf breed championship and the interbreed calf derby championship.

Judge Derek Steen was full of praise for his overall champion and reserve champion choices which he tapped out of the final championship line-up ahead of the senior champion, a powerful homebred senior heifer, Mountain-view Olivia Jane owned by Brian Mc Crory of Dromore.

The cow class saw a classy homebred cow of Robert Davis of Templepatrick, Ballyvesey Joan with a typically coloured heifer calf at foot awarded first place. Second place went to Andrew McConnell (Glenfeld Irish Moileds) of Broughshane with an in-calf cow, Mullaghcarton Laura bred by Victor Campbell of Lisburn and third place went to Brian O’Kane of Martinstown with his home bred Ravelglen Shelly cow with a heifer calf at foot.

The senior heifer class, a toughly contested class was won by new breeder Brian McCrory with a very powerful in-calf heifer Mountain-view Olivia Jane, the eventual senior champion. Second prize went to Andrew McConnell with Derrypark Rose, bred by J Magill of Larne. Brian McCrory also took third place with another homebred heifer, Mountain-view Ella Louise

The junior heifer class that consisted of a strong entry was won by the outstanding heifer of Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley, Curraghnakeely Bluebell, the eventual junior breed champion and the overall breed champion. Second place went to Alanna Bloomer of Dungannon for her heifer, Beechmount Halley who went on to be awarded the reserve junior breed champion spot. Third place went to Brian McCrory with his homebred heifer, Mountain-view Louise.

The senior bull class was won by Brian O’Kane with his perfectly balanced homebred three year old bull, Ravelglen Rocky who went on to be awarded reserve senior champion. Second place went to Rachel Armour of Maghera with Curraghnakeely Pokemon, a five year old bull bred by Nigel Edwards.

The Junior bull class was won by Brian O’Kane with a promising homebred bull Ravelglen Ruben, Nigel Edwards and Michelle McCauley took second place with Glassdrummond Brexiter, a young bull bred by Sam Smiley of Ballynahinch.

Irish Moiled Senior Champion won by Brian McCrory included Judge Derek Steen

The bull calf class was won by Robert Boyle with a homebred, shapely, autumn-born bull calf, Beechmount Magnar, who went on to be awarded reserve breed calf champion. Second place went to Brian O’Kane with a growthy autumn-born bull calf, Deerpark Declan bred by Mary Reid of Ballymena.

The heifer calf class was the largest class of the day and was won by Robert Boyle with a homebred, very stylish, autumn-born heifer calf Beechmount Ann, the eventual breed calf champion and reserve overall breed champion. Second place went to Brian O’Kane with an autumn born heifer calf Carn Tochair Bidi bred by Niall O’Kane of Maghera. Third place went to Robert Davis with a homebred, spring-born heifer calf, Ballyvesey Nesta.

The pairs class was won by Brian McCrory with a ‘heavy-weight’ pair of senior heifers. Second place went to Alanna Bloomer with a stylish pair of junior heifers. Third place went to Andrew McConnell with his senior heifer and in-calf cow pair.

It was a fantastic day for the Irish Moiled breed winning the supreme overall interbreed cattle title a long with other interbreed successes for the Irish Moiled breed which included Robert Boyle winning interbreed derby champion calf with Beechmount Ann, Rachel Armour winning the interbreed derby pair championship with her stock bull Curraghnakeely Pokemon and maiden heifer Ravelglen Anne and also Rachel won reserve champion in the interbreed calf derby with a heifer calf Beagh Belle and Brian O’Kane won reserve junior interbreed derby with Ravelglen Ruben.

Irish Moiled Reserve Calf Champion was won by Robert Boyle with Beechmount Magnar included Judge Derek Steen

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society would like to thank the RBSTNI committee for putting on a superb show, the Dorman family for their excellent stewarding, to Maggie McQuiston for her commentary on the breed throughout the day, to judges – Derek Steen, Gordon Hood and Mike Frazer, they had a very busy day also to William McElroy for taking photos and finally but not least a special mention to all the exhibitors who had turned out cattle to the highest standard making it a fantastic shop window for onlookers interested in the breed.

Results

Cow class

1st Robert Davis –Ballyvesey Joan

2nd Glenfield Irish Moileds – Mullagghcarton Laura

3rd Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Shelly

Irish Moiled Young Handler Winner Robert McConnell with Judge Derek Steen

Senior heifer class

1st Brian Mc Crory – Mountain-vew Olivia Jane

2nd Glenfield Irish Moileds – Derrypark Rose

3rd Brian Mc Crory – Mountain-view Ella Louise

Junior heifer class

1st N and M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Bluebell

2nd Alana Bloomer – Beechmount Halley

3rd Brian McCrory – Mountain-view Louise

Senior bull class

1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Rocky

2nd Rachel Armour – Curraghnakeely Pokemon

Junior bull class

1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Ruben

2nd N and M Moilies – Glassdrummond Brexiteer

Bull calf class

1st; Robert Boyle – Beechmount Magnar

2nd Brian O’Kane – Deerpark Declan

Heifer calf class

1st Robert Boyle – Beechmount Ann

2nd Brian O’Kane – Carn Tochair Bidi

3rd Robert Davis – Ballyvesey Nesta

Pairs class

1st Brian Mc Crory

2nd Alana Bloomer

3rd Richard Mc Connell

Young handler class

Champion - Robert McConnell

Reserve champion – Alana Bloomer

Irish Moiled Reserve Senior Champion won by Brian O'Kane included Judge Derek Steen

Reserve Irish Moiled Junior Champion won by Alanna Bloomer with Beechmount Halley included Judge Derek Steen

Interbreed RBST Derby Pairs Winners was Rachel Armour with Curraghnakeely Pokemon and Ravelglen Annie included Judge Leslie Hood and RBST representative Brian kelly

Irish Moiled Pairs winners was won by Brian McCrory with Mountain-View Olivia-Jane and Mountain-View Ella Louise included is Judge Derek Steen