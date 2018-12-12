Karro celebrating Asda gammon deal

The Karro Food Group, which produces a range of products under the Cookstown brand, has secured a bespoke listing with Asda to stock three Christmas gammon lines in all the retailer’s Northern Ireland stores.

The three local gammons will feature as part of Asda’s seasonal range – a 3kg and 2kg gammon as well as a honey cured gammon.

Trevor Mounstephen, Cookstown Account Manager, commented: “Cookstown has traded with Asda since the first store opened in Northern Ireland back in 2005. Since then our business has grown significantly, with Asda stocking an extensive range of Cookstown sausages, bacons, cooked meats, gammons and sausage rolls.

“Our ongoing business with Asda helps sustain almost 1,000 employees at our Cookstown factory and provides a market place for all our locally sourced pork. It’s extremely important for local pig farmers that shoppers can purchase local brands such as Cookstown in Asda stores – not just at Christmas, but all year round.”

Michael McCallion, Asda Senior Buying Manager Local Foods, added: “We have a great working relationship with the Karro Food Group and it’s super to extend our range of locally sourced gammons for Christmas with three lines from the Cookstown brand. Gammons have always been a firm family favourite for festive feasting – and I know the Cookstown products will be no exception.

“We’re very proud of our commitment to local suppliers, which enables our customers to support Northern Ireland farmers and maintain production jobs right across the agri-food sector.”

The 3kg, 2kg and honey cured gammon (1.4kg) are available in Asda stores across Northern Ireland now.