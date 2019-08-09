Katie gallops ahead with equine training

CAFRE student Katie Willis is galloping ahead with preparation for her career in the equine industry.

The Level 3 Equine Management student from Derrylin is hoping to learn more about running a busy showjumping yard by spending five weeks work experience with showjumper John Mulligan in County Leitrim.

“I love showjumping so the experience of working in a busy yard is brilliant. I am really enjoying going to different shows especially the RDS qualifiers and have been involved in the sale of a horse which was something new for me,” explained Katie, who is undertaking the work experience as part of her Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma at CAFRE’s Enniskillen Campus.

“I have been able to utilise the skills that I’m learning at CAFRE to carry out my role as a groom and working with young horses, as well as learning about the day-to-day management of a showjumping yard,” she added.

