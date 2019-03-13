‘Keeping up Appearances’ at Muckamore

It might have been cold and wet outside, but spring was in the air at the March meeting of Muckamore WI.

President Marlene Watt welcomed all to an evening entitled “Keeping up Appearances”. With fashions supplied by Julie Ann, from Simply Gifted, Antrim Arcade, six members took to the catwalk.

Compere for the evening was Liz McConnell.

An array of beautiful spring and summer outfits were modelled with clothes to suit many different occasions.

Florence McFarland thanked Julie Ann and her mum for the evening of fashion, Liz the compère and models Sharon, Lynda, Margaret, Alison, Jean and Iris.

Competition for the evening a pretty brooch was won by Margaret Bent and March birthday girl was Margaret Dean.

The ACWW “Women Walk the World” event will be held on Saturday, April 27, and members wishing to walk are to meet at 10am at Clotworthy House, Antrim Castle Gardens.

Further details at the April meeting on Thursday, April 4, when Hilarious Horticulture is the topic for the evening.