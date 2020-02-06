Kells and Connor Young Farmers’ Club celebrate 60 years anniversary

Almost 210 members, past members and friends were joined by the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster president Zita McNaughter, in the Ross Park Hotel, Kells.

After a lovely meal , Zita spoke to everyone about her theme for the year ‘Celebrating 90 years of Challenge and Change’.

Top table: Left to right, David McNaughter, John James Mawhinney, Vivian Mawhinney, Zita McNaughter, Sarah Davidson, Andrew White, Caroline Fullerton and Nigel Fullerton

The club has taken this in their stride by completing a 600 mile cycle ride in six days which was definitely a challenge for the members.

After Zita’s speech representatives from Friends of the Cancer Centre came forward to receive a cheque for a total of £5100.30.

This total includes the fundraising efforts from the 600 miles in six days, the club’s church service and the static bike ride members completed in McCool’s Supervalu, Kells.

The club would like to thank everyone for all their contributions to this fundraising as it is going to a great cause.

Kells and Connor YFC members present the cheque to Friends of the Cancer Centre

A special thanks to Mrs Jane Millar presenting a beautiful new trophy known as Milson and Berry Trophy for best member in floral art at club level.

Libby Ellis was awarded this by Jane for her success in floral art.

On the night the club held a raffle and auction which were both very successful and will be of a great value to the club.

Thanks to everyone who donated prizes for this.

Kells and Connor YFC's patron, president and vice presidents

Everyone then danced the night away to music from The Untouchables.

The club would like to thank everyone for coming and hope everyone had an enjoyable night.

The club are holding ‘A Night at the Races’ on Friday, February 21 in Ballymena Rugby Club at Eaton Park.

Kells and Connor YFC would like to invite all past members, friends and other clubs to this for an enjoyable night.

Davy Graham giving a vote of thanks

The club’s annual parents’ night will be held in April. Organisers would encourage all past members to get involved as this will round up the club’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

Kells and Connor YFC would ask anyone interested to get in contact with any of the members to take part in the programme.

Please keep a close eye on social media for updates on the goings on in the club and future events.

Libby Ellis accepting the new Milson and Berry trophy for floral art