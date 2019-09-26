Kells and Connor Young Farmers’ Club celebrate 600 miles in six days for 60 years

Kells and Connor Young Farmers’ Club had a great year last year throughout their programme with members enjoying every moment and some doing well throughout competitions.

They wrapped up last year with a summer day trip at the start of August by taking a trip to ‘The Lake at Kilrea’. Everyone had a great time, thoroughly enjoying themselves on the water inflatables.

Peter McWhirter, James Fullerton, Houston Bonnar and Andrew White and their poster they got made by Graphic Attacks to have on the back of the car throughout the cycle to grab peoples' attention

A great day was had by all and a barbecue was held at the end to soak up the glorious sunny day and not to mention a sneaky trip to the ice cream shop on the way home.

Kells and Connor YFC were in for an even more successful and busier year ahead as members celebrate their 60th anniversary in November.

To celebrate the club’s 60th anniversary the club took on a challenge in August.

Six members set off on the 16th August to cycle 600 miles in six days around the six counties in Northern Ireland.

James Fullerton and Andrew White passing by Tayto Park on their second day of 600 miles

For this the club chose the charity ‘Friends of the Cancer Centre’. The response and support for the cycle has been fantastic and has not went unnoticed.

During the cycle the club’s six members stayed between other young farmers halls, church halls, and with friends of young farmers.

Night one Rathfriland YFC let them stay at their hall.

Night two was spent at Lisbellaw YFC at Derryclavin Hall.

James Fullerton and Peter McWhirter during their last 100 miles taking pitstop outside Bushmills Distillery

Night three was at All Saints Church, parish of Pomeroy.

On night four club members stayed with Alison and Johnston Gilmore.

Night five saw them resting at Rhonda McKay’s apartment.

The hospitality received throughout the cycle was incredible.

Kells and Connor YFC members on their last couple of miles home, stopped outside Fernisky Orange Hall where their meetings are held. Left to right - Sarah Davidson, James Fullerton, Andrew White, Houston Bonnar and Peter McWhirter

Kells and Connor YFC can not thank all the hosts enough for the warm welcome, accommodation and support that was provided.

When the club arrived home on day six, other members from the club met up with them and cycled with them for the last leg back home to Kells.

Once everyone arrived home safely there was a very warm welcoming back by people from the village, family and friends to show support.

As the club go into their new programme and new year for the club members will be heading straight into their anniversary dinner.

As the club is celebrating 60 years the club will be holding a dinner at the Rosspark Hotel on Saturday 9th November at 7.30pm for members, friends and family.

Throughout the night there will be a few things happening along with great craic, food, music from the band ‘The Untouchables’ and the club will be presenting and handing a cheque from money that has been raised for charity over to ‘Friends of the Cancer Centre’.

Kells and Connor YFC members arrive home to Kells, SuperValue car park with friends and family cheering them on and celebrating

This will surely make for a great night and plenty of entertainment to be enjoyed.

Tickets for the dinner are available through the club by contacting a club member or going directly to club leader, Andrew White or club secretary, Sarah Davidson.

The club would like to thank everyone so far for all their kind donations and support so far for the club and cycle. To purchase tickets please contact: Andrew White on 07935083325 or Sarah Davidson on 07872829912.