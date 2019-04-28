Kennedy a strong, constructive and effective voice – Nicholson

Ulster Unionist MEP Jim Nicholson has said that his party’s European election candidate, Danny Kennedy, would be a “strong, constructive and effective voice” for Northern Ireland in the European Parliament.

Mr Nicholson made the comments following a meeting with EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. The meeting covered a range of issues, including; the direction of travel of EU agricultural and rural development policy, Brexit and the EU’s trade priorities.

Commenting after the meeting Jim Nicholson MEP said: “Decisions taken in Brussels will continue to affect UK farmers and businesses - whatever the eventual outcome of the Brexit process.

“For example the nature of the UK’s trading relationship with the EU will dictate how closely the UK aligns with EU regulations in certain areas post-Brexit.

“It is therefore important that we continue to proactively engage with EU policy makers wherever and whenever possible. Our recent meeting with Commissioner Hogan provided an excellent overview of the EU’s direction of travel in relation to a number of key policy areas.

“Danny Kennedy’s skills and experience mean he will make an excellent MEP, acting as a strong, constructive and effective voice in Europe for local agri-food and Northern Ireland as a whole in what are unprecedented times.”

Ulster Unionist European election candidate Danny Kennedy said: “I am grateful to Commissioner Hogan for taking the time to meet with us and to my Ulster Unionist colleague Jim Nicholson MEP for arranging the briefing. This was a very useful opportunity to discuss the current round of CAP reform, the EU’s trade priorities and Brexit.

“Farming and food processing are the backbone of the Northern Ireland economy collectively accounting for over 70,000 local jobs. Farms underpin our rural communities and farmers play a key role in managing the countryside. Jim Nicholson has an excellent track record of fighting for Northern Ireland’s farmers, growers and the wider agri-food industry in Europe, building up strong working relationships with key figures in the European Parliament, European Commission and beyond.

“It is an honour to be the Ulster Unionist European election candidate. If elected to the European Parliament I am determined to build upon Jim’s record of representing local interests in Brussels and will work to secure the best possible Brexit deal for Northern Ireland and the UK as a whole.”