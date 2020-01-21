Kerry Hill Sheep Society hold their annual dinner and flock prizegiving

The Northern Ireland Kerry Hill Sheep Society recently held their annual dinner, flock competition and prize giving at Rosspark Hotel, Kells, Co Antrim.

The Northern Ireland chairman Mr James McClintock warmly welcomed everyone to the dinner.

He said: “Throughout this past show season the society members have held a ballot in memory of our dear friend and sadly missed member Patrick Smyth. Our grateful thanks goes to everyone who donated prizes, sold tickets and bought tickets or helped in anyway.”

A cheque was then presented to the Friends of Cancer Charity by Patrick’s wife Bridie, and daughters Niamh, Aoife and Kyla for the sum of £6,400.

Members enjoyed the meal. This was followed by the prize giving.

Flock competition judges, Mr and Mrs Dean and Katie Whybrow, from Letchworth Garden City, England commented on how much they had enjoyed their time judging the competition, and were impressed by the high standard of Kerry Hill Sheep entered. A delighted Dale Wylie, owner of the Tannybrake flock, took the top prize of NI Kerry Hill Flock of the year 2019. Reidstown flock owner Mr James McClintock was awarded the Reserve champion flock 2019. Jack Colhoun of the Glenview flock was awarded the young handler of the year 2019.

An enjoyable night was had by all. Thanks were given by the chairman to everyone who attended and to Mr and Mrs Whybrow for giving up their time to judge the flock competition.

Small flock – 10 ewes and under

1st – Stephen Marshall

2nd – J and N Colhoun

3rd – David and Megan Crozier

4th – David Wightman

Small flock – Best ewe lambs

1st – David and Megan Crozier

2nd – Stephen Marshall

3rd – J and N Colhoun

4th – Robert McConnell

Large flock – Over 10 ewes

1st – Dale Wylie

2nd – James McClintock

3rd – Wallace Clarke

Joint 4th – Kerry Angus

Joint 4th – Mathew and Adam McConnell

Large flock – Best ewe lambs

1st – James McClintock

2nd – Dale Wylie

3rd – Wallace Clarke

4th – Kerry Angus

Best – Ram lamb

1st – Dale Wylie

2nd – Wallace Clarke

3rd – J and N Colhoun

4th – John Stewart

Best – Stock tup

Champion – James McClintock

Special reserve best stock tup – Wallace Clarke

Overall champion flock

Champion – Dale Wylie

Reserve – James McClintock.

Special awards were also given to all of the younger members in the competition as it’s so encouraging to see so many keen young shepherds.

Jack Colhoun

The Marshall family

Robert McConnell

Matthew and Adam McConnell.