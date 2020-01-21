Kerry Hill Sheep Society hold their annual dinner and flock prizegiving

The Northern Ireland Kerry Hill Sheep Society recently held their annual dinner, flock competition and prize giving at Rosspark Hotel, Kells, Co Antrim.
The Northern Ireland chairman Mr James McClintock warmly welcomed everyone to the dinner.
He said: “Throughout this past show season the society members have held a ballot in memory of our dear friend and sadly missed member Patrick Smyth. Our grateful thanks goes to everyone who donated prizes, sold tickets and bought tickets or helped in anyway.”
A cheque was then presented to the Friends of Cancer Charity by Patrick’s wife Bridie, and daughters Niamh, Aoife and Kyla for the sum of £6,400.
Members enjoyed the meal. This was followed by the prize giving.
Flock competition judges, Mr and Mrs Dean and Katie Whybrow, from Letchworth Garden City, England commented on how much they had enjoyed their time judging the competition, and were impressed by the high standard of Kerry Hill Sheep entered. A delighted Dale Wylie, owner of the Tannybrake flock, took the top prize of NI Kerry Hill Flock of the year 2019. Reidstown flock owner Mr James McClintock was awarded the Reserve champion flock 2019. Jack Colhoun of the Glenview flock was awarded the young handler of the year 2019.
An enjoyable night was had by all. Thanks were given by the chairman to everyone who attended and to Mr and Mrs Whybrow for giving up their time to judge the flock competition.
Small flock – 10 ewes and under
1st – Stephen Marshall
2nd – J and N Colhoun
3rd – David and Megan Crozier
4th – David Wightman
Small flock – Best ewe lambs
1st – David and Megan Crozier
2nd – Stephen Marshall
3rd – J and N Colhoun
4th – Robert McConnell
Large flock – Over 10 ewes
1st – Dale Wylie
2nd – James McClintock
3rd – Wallace Clarke
Joint 4th – Kerry Angus
Joint 4th – Mathew and Adam McConnell
Large flock – Best ewe lambs
1st – James McClintock
2nd – Dale Wylie
3rd – Wallace Clarke
4th – Kerry Angus
Best – Ram lamb
1st – Dale Wylie
2nd – Wallace Clarke
3rd – J and N Colhoun
4th – John Stewart
Best – Stock tup
Champion – James McClintock
Special reserve best stock tup – Wallace Clarke
Overall champion flock
Champion – Dale Wylie
Reserve – James McClintock.
Special awards were also given to all of the younger members in the competition as it’s so encouraging to see so many keen young shepherds.
Jack Colhoun
The Marshall family
Robert McConnell
Matthew and Adam McConnell.