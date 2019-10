On Monday, September 9, 2019 Kesh YFC held their first club meeting of the year.

A spokesperson from the club said: “It was great to welcome some new and old faces.

“We had a good night’s craic with some brilliant games keeping us all entertained.”

It’s still not too late to join. Contact the club’s Facebook page at Kesh Young Farmers for more information on the club and all upcoming events and happenings.