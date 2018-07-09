Kids pizza making competition at Dalriada Festival

With a few days until the number one family outdoor festival comes to Glenarm Castle, the event organisers at Dalriada Festival have just confirmed that kids will have the opportunity to cook with Jenny Bristow in a fun filled pizza making competition, while parents can enjoy the many artisan food products on offer throughout the festival weekend.

Adrian Morrow said: “While the Dalriada Festival has become synonymous with hosting some of the biggest and best names in entertainment, for us it’s as important for our family festival to entertain the next generation with attractions dedicated to children and a we’ve introduced a real fun opportunity for them to hone their cooking skills with the wonderful Jenny Bristow.”

Organisers of the number one outdoor family festival - Dalriada Festival at Glenarm Castle - getting ready for what promises to be their biggest and best ever festival on 14 and 15 July. www.dalriadafestival.co.uk

As well as pizza making, Jenny will be demonstrating her expertise in creating mouthwatering dishes on a Morso Outdoor Oven and festival goers will not go hungry as they will be treated to an abundance of locally produced food and drink including Noisy Nuts, Papas Minerals ginger ale, chillies from Blackfire Fine Foods and Copeland Gin. Indie Fude will be showcasing the best of local quality produce and all tastes will be catered for in the ‘food to go’ area where visitors can enjoy delicacies from Linen Hill Street Kitchen, Hungry Dog, Chowder Up Seafood, Simply Scampi, Parkgate Farm Country Catering, Pheasants Hill Farm Kitchen, The Rollin Stonebaker, The Pasta Wagon, Sizzlers and Braemar Ice Cream. For those who want to take a wander around the Glenarm Castle gardens, they can also visit Granny Shaws Fudge Factory and relax in the Walled Garden Tearooms.

Christine Cousins, Food NI, said: “Dalriada Festival has a great foodie focus which is growing year on year. As Glenarm Castle is the home of Glenarm Shorthorn Cattle and Glenarm Salmon you would expect to see a fabulous array of locally produced food and drink offerings and you won’t be disappointed.

“Over 25 local food and drink producers and street food vendors are showcasing at the event this year. The quality of our local produce is being recognised worldwide and a fantastic selection of these are available to sample and buy at the event.

“Meet the producers, hear their stories and you will understand how passionate they are about what they do. The Smokin Yankees, who represent Northern Ireland in barbecue competitions all around the world, will be doing barbecue demos throughout Saturday and Sunday and they will be creating delicious barbecue offerings with both the local salmon and beef for all to try, plus some other exciting recipes. I would urge you to come and Taste the Greatness of what Northern Ireland has to offer.”

Producers attending the festival include Red Dog Aristan Food, Armagh Cider Company Ltd, The Irish Black Butter Company, Long Meadow Cider, Scotts Crispy Onions, SD Bells, Lacada Brewery, Dundarave Estate, Delilites/Past Tense Treats, Causeway Coast Foodie Tours and Toast the Coast.

There will be an eclectic mix of homegrown and international talent with performances by Alabama 3, Hermitage Green, Matt Cardle, General Fiasco, Gareth Dunlop, The Electric Swing Circus, Runabay, Dana Masters, Ben Glover and Ryan McMullan.

Daily, weekend and camping tickets are available to buy online at www.dalriadafestival.co.uk.

Dalriada Festival is kindly supported by: Purplebricks, Calor, Glenarm Organic Salmon, Go Outdoors, Hallidays of Bushmills, Kilwaughter, Larne Football Club, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Pet and Country, Punjana, Tourism Northern Ireland, Tweed Fuels, Downtown Radio and Cool FM.