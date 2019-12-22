Kilcronaghan Church Tractor Run

Another busy year has passed, the news spread far and near.

Another Kilcronaghan Tractor Run is planned, so bring your Ford, Massey or John Deere. Other tractors are very welcome too!

Kilcronaghan Parish Church are once again holding their annual tractor run on Saturday 28th December 2019.

The tractors are leaving the church car park at 11am to go down Tobermore main street heading to Magherafelt, then on to Desertmartin and Draperstown and finally back to Tobermore for lunch in the church hall at 1pm.

The cost is £15 per tractor and proceeds are in aid of the Church Building Fund.

For further details contact 077 4010 0048.