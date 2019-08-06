Kile lifts fourth major title

As the sun beamed down on the green valley of Bulth Wells in Wales, soaring to temperatures of over 30 degrees, 14 year old Kile Diamond of the Pointhouse Herd, Garvagh, kept his cool and took his place in the show ring to compete for his fourth major show title of ‘Champion Beef Young Handler’ at the 100th Royal Welsh Show.

Under the watchful eye of Judge Sarah Jane Jessop of the Springsett Herd, Stirling, Scotland, the junior class of under 16 year olds entered the show ring, without the aid of their show sticks.

Judge Ms J Milligan of Appleby, Cumbria

Once all competitors had been put through their paces and showed off their handling skills, Judge Sarah Jane selected Kile out as Jr Beef Young Handler.

The next two classes, intermediate and seniors aged up to twenty six years were judged as Kile and his Limousin waited in the wings.

Finally the three first class winners were called back into the ring to compete for the overall Champion title. Judge Sarah Jane took her time to carefully watch and question each of the top three young handlers, lining them up side by side, each showing their animal to the best of their skill. Sarah Jane stepped forward and tapped Kile out as the overall Beef Young Handler Champion of the 100th Royal Welsh Show 2019.

This is the fourth major overall Show Champion Kile has won outright within the last 24 months.

Judges Cariene Mackey and Hazel McNee, Scotland

Taking part at each show for the first time, in July 2017 he achieved his first overall champion title at the Great Yorkshire Show, at the eligible age of twelve years old, then the following year at the 150th Royal Ulster Balmoral show, (where for the first time the show presented an overall champion young handler), and four weeks later travelling to the Royal Highland Scotland. Finally he waited to reach the eligible age of fourteen years old, collecting the title at the 100th Royal Welsh 2019.

Judges have commented on Kile’s talent to handle, connection with his animal, his calm and controlled skill and his pleasant manner towards the judges and fellow competitors.