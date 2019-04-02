Killane Herd tops dairy entry

Dairy stock continues to attract a ready market at Dungannon with fresh calved heifers selling to a top of 2,700gns at the March show and sale, conducted by Taaffe Auctions.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe reported a 93% clearance and confirmed that milking stock averaged 1,750gns per head.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by Chestnutt Animal Feeds and judged by David McNaugher from Aghadowey.

Claiming the supreme and reserve championship ribbons were two EDG Rubicon daughters bred by brothers Austin and David Perry from Ahoghill.

Taking the top spot and selling for 2,300gns was Killane Rubicon Blanchette 34. She is bred from Killane History Blanchette 32, and was described by the judge as a well-balanced heifer with a great top and good legs and feet. This one calved in early March and is producing 31 litres daily.

Reserve champion Killane Rubicon Dellia 33 attracted the day’s top price of 2,700gns. “This is another outstanding heifer with super dairy strength,” said David McNaugher. She is bred from Killane Kauto Dellia 27. Calved over four weeks, she is giving 34 litres per day.

Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, realised 2,500gns for Carrowcroft Demon Pam. Sired by Wintersell Demon, she is bred from Carrowcroft Troy Pam VG86-2yr who averaged 8,013kgs at 4.52% butterfat and 3.51% protein in her first 305-day lactation. This is backed by fourteen generations of VG and EX dams.

Four lots came under the hammer at 2,250gns. First to sell was the first prize winning Ardmore Galaxy Snowdrop bred from William Crawford, and son James, Brookeborough. Sired by De Su Freddie Galaxy, she was bred from Ardmore A Fever Snowdrop VG who averaged 10,168kgs at 3.91% butterfat and 3% protein two 305 day lactations.

Next at 2,250gns was Relough Trix Lily, a Topcroft Pesky Trix daughter, bred by Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore. She was bred from Relough Galaxy Lily, and is bred from ten generations of VG and EX grandams.

William Graham, Maguiresbridge, realised 2,250gns for Drumgoon Drummer Jodie. Sired by Wiltor Drummer, she is out of the home-bred Drumgoon Army Jodie who gave 7,140kgs at 4.62% butterfat and 3.30% protein in her first lactation.

Also selling at 2,250gns was Ards Romeo Lou Etta from the Patton family, Newtownards. Sired by the home-bred Ladys Manor Olympia son Ards Romeo, she is bred from Ards Superstyle Lou Etta VG86 who gave 14,064kgs at 3.81% butterfat and 3.16% protein in her second lactation. This one is a potential fourteenth generation VG or EX female.

Fresh calved cows peaked at 2,350gns, paid to Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, for the honourable mention award winner Carrowcroft Flame Annabel VG86. This third calver was sired by Vieusaule Flame, and is twelfth generation VG/EX female.

Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, sold the second calver Relough Dominant Malina Red GP81 for 2,200gns.

A special entry of heifer calves topped at 680gns, paid to Geoffrey Patton for the six-week-old Carrowcroft Kennedy Pam. This one was sired by Pine Tree MOD Kennedy 713, and is out of Carrowcroft Demon Pat.

Other leading prices for calves include 640gns, realised by Geoffrey Patton’s six-week-old Carrowcroft Topshop C Ruby; and 620gns for Carrowcroft Superhero Jolee. An entry of calves from Paul Dunn’s herd sold to a top of 610gns, realised by the November 2018 born Dunbanard Apollo Naomi.

Springing heifers peaked at 1,440gns, paid to Alwyn Burns, Caledon, for the February 2017 born Curlough Vicky 244. Sired by Morningview Aftershock, she is bred from Curlough Vicky 156 GP83, and is due in March/April to Curlough Renita Spring.

Bulling heifers sold to a top of 980gns, paid to Robert Miller, Stewartstown, for the January 2018 Ardpatrick Armour Joy.