Killead breakfast fundraiser in aid of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI

All roads will lead to the County Antrim village of Killead for a Charity Breakfast on Saturday 8th February.

The event, hosted by Killead Friends of Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI, will take place in Killead Presbyterian Church Hall, and runs from 8.00am to 10.00am.

Speaking on behalf of the organising committee Mervyn Rea MBE said: “Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma are all forms of blood cancer, and unfortunately around three people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with blood cancer every day.

“Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to blood cancer research. Funds raised in Northern Ireland are used locally for pioneering research and clinical support aimed at improving survival rates and the quality of life for patients.”

Mr Rea continued: “We have formed a fund-raising group to raise awareness of Leukaemia and Lymphoma. Many of the volunteers involved have witnessed the devastating impact that a blood cancer diagnosis has on family and friends.

“We extend a warm welcome to our Charity Breakfast at Killead on 8th February, and hope that members of the local community, and others from further afield, will show their support. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the church for the use of its facilities, and thank those who have already pledged monetary donations.”

Based at the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology in Belfast, the Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI charity supports clinicians and scientists in the fight against blood diseases.

The charities co-ordinator Joanne Badger thanked the local group for choosing Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI. “The money raised will make a huge difference to patients here in Northern Ireland. Research has improved patient survival rates dramatically in recent years, and the money raised at the breakfast will fund life-saving research and clinical support.”

To facilitate catering arrangements organisers would prefer everyone attending the breakfast to book in advance. Contact Mervyn Rea mobile: 07860 590614; Lesley McComb mobile: 07989 303952; or Sandra Martin mobile: 07793 017052.

Mervyn Rea concluded: ”Pre-booking is preferable, but not essential. We invite everyone to come along and find out more about the charity and enjoy a delicious cooked breakfast.”