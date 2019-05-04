Kilraughts YFC cram a lot into a year

Kilraughts YFC have had a jam-packed start to 2019 kicking it off with competing in the arts festival heats on Friday, February 15 at Ballymoney High School.

The cast made up of 42 members showcased their production of ‘Where’s Arthur?’ where they pulled out all the stops to be awarded a place at the gala.

Producers of the production, left to right, Rebecca Calderwood, Hannah Kirkpatrick, Jackie McNeill, Keith McNeill and Cynthia Currie

March 13 saw the dedication and efforts of the club’s officials paying off with the following places being gained at the county efficiency awards night.

Hannah Kirkpatrick was awarded third for secretary and second in senior member of the year, Amy Kirkpatrick gained third place for club leader and Lauren McNeil topped the list for PRO gaining first place.

Kilraughts YFC graced the stage at the Millennium forum for the arts festival gala on March 16 which seemed to be the perfect weekend to bring their Irish themed show to the city.

Kilraughts YFC have had a long and successful history with the arts festival however, this year they topped their achievements by winning the most outstanding performance of the night along with picking up best choral piece for their version of ‘Ireland’s Call’.

Club members (left to right) Robbie McNeill, James Currie, Mark McNeill and Thomas Kirkpatrick performing the junior sketch

A massive well done must go to all of the cast, producers, stage crew and family and friends for supporting the club throughout.

Spring has now sprung for Kilraughts YFC and club members are showing no sign of slowing down.

On April 1 members took part in the Northern Ireland finals of demonstration presentation.

Congratulations must go to Michaela King on gaining first and Kerry Jamison placing second in their respective age groups.

Kilraughts YFC members Michaela and Kerry pictured on the right

The dairy stock judging heats for Co Antrim took place on Wednesday, April 3 at Beattie’s farm, Dunloy.

Kilraughts YFC members were out in full force and were successful yet again, as Thomas and Mark McNeill both proceed onto the Northern Ireland finals.

To conclude the young farmers calendar year, Kilraughts YFC held their annual parents’ night at Kilraughts Presbyterian Church Hall on Friday, April 5.

The evening’s entertainment brought laughs from junior sketches, with audience participation of course!

The McNeill family

The success of the past year for Kilraughts YFC was well demonstrated through the vast amount of silverware presented on the evening.

To conclude a busy year the club held their annual dinner on Saturday, April 6 in the Dark Hedges Hotel where the club saw the new officials take over in their new club roles.

The club members truly enjoyed the evening which was filled with entertainment.