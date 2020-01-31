Kilraughts YFC end 2019 on a high

Kilraughts YFC have kick started their winter calendar on high with members travelling to Scotland at the end of October to complete the return leg of their exchange with Stirling, Strathendrick and Strathkelvin Young Farmers’ Club.

The weekend started with a night at the races in their local community centre in aid of MS by the Blackface Sheep Breeders Society where they raised £6,000.

Kilraughts YFC members at their Scottish exchange

The next day members headed to a local rugby match in Stirling then headed to Stirling, Strathendrick and Strathkelvin Young Farmers’ Club’s annual Halloween disco in town.

October came to an end with Kilraughts YFC Halloween games night club meeting.

November kicked off with the Co Antrim floral art competition in Ballymoney High School where Kilraughts YFC members came out successful.

A massive well done to Susie McMullan who placed second in the 14-16 age group and Kirsty Elliot who placed 25-30 age group.

The next club meeting saw Kilraughts YFC head to Randalstown YFC for their club exchange where they got their dancing shoes on and learned how to jive.

Kilraughts YFC have thrived through this busy competition period with members heading to the Northern Ireland public speaking finals in Magherafelt High School. Kilraughts YFC came out on top with Victoria Currie placing second in the 14-16 age group, James Currie placing second in the 16-18 age group, Thomas McNeill placing 18-21 in the age group and Hannah Kirkpatrick placing first in the 21-25 age group.

On November 9 members got their thinking caps on and headed to Ballymena Rugby Club to compete in the Co Antrim quiz night.

The juniors showed their knowledge and came out first in their section.

In the middle of November Kilraughts YFC teamed up and headed to Ballymoney High school to compete in the Co Antrim group debating heats.

Kilraughts YFC were out in full force and argued their way to the final with Jayne Kirkpatrick, Charlotte Lynne and Michaela King placing first, Victoria Currie, James Lynn and James McNeill placing second in the 14-16 age group. James Currie, Mark McNeill and Robbie McNeill placing first in the 16-18 age group. Hannah Kirkpatrick, Amy Kirkpatrick and Lisa Bartlett placing second in the 25-30 age group.

November continued to be busy for Kilraughts YFC as they hosted their ‘Kilraughts takes over Kelly’s on Friday, November 15.

A big thank you must go to those who all supported the night and the Cavangh brothers, DJ NI, Ian Stewart and the Lizard for their great entertainment.

November came to a close with the group debating teams coming head to head in the Northern Ireland finals.

Kilraughts YFC came out successful yet again with Michaela King, Jayne Kirkpatrick and Charlotte Lynn placing third in the 14-16 age group and James Currie, Mark McNeill and Robbie McNeill placing first in the 16-18 age group.

Thanks must go to Helen and Kathryn for coaching the club, it is greatly appreciated.

Christmas festivities began with Kilraughts YFC heading to Stormont on December 4 to compete in the YFCU choir festival where they performed ‘Hold Back The River’ and ‘Gloria’.

Thank you must go to Rebecca and Sara who did an amazing job coaching the club.

To complete the end of 2019’s busy YFCU calendar, Kilraughts YFC held their most favourite club meeting.

The roving supper was held on Thursday, December 19 and members travelled round club members’ houses for a lovely three course meal.

New Year can only mean that the YFCU calendar is as busy as ever.

The first competition of the year showed Kilraughts YFC members travelling to Greenmount Campus on Thursday, January 23 to compete in the second round of the Ulster Young Farmer and home management competition.

Members had their thinking caps on and wait eagerly for the results.

There will be no slowing down for Kilraughts YFC as they kick off their arts festival practices getting ready for the heats on Friday, February 14 at Ballymoney High School.