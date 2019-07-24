Kilraughts YFC hit the summer with a bang

Kilraughts YFC kicked off a jam-packed summer starting with Northern Ireland’s biggest agricultural show, Balmoral.

The senior girls made it to the final of the football competition on Thursday, May 16.

Members competing in the County Antrim beef and sheep stock judging heats

After showing off their hard work and great skills the girls managed to place second after getting beaten in a hard round of penalties.

Kilraughts YFC football skills did not stop there as they have placed first in many YFC sports nights throughout the start of summer.

The boys have accomplished winning Lisnamurrican YFC, Straid YFC and Glarryford YFC’s sports nights. Well done to the boys - hopefully their winning streak continues throughout the summer months.

Kilraughts YFC accomplishments didn’t stop there as club member Hannah Kirkpatrick completed a leg of the Belfast Marathon in aid of the Air Ambulance NI charity.

However, her braveness didn’t rest as she and club member Ryan Millar competed in a charity white collar boxing competition also known as The Ballybrakes Brawl.

Not only did the members both win their fights, they also did the club very proud.

The end of May saw one of Kilraughts YFC’s busiest weekends as they worked alongside Moycraig YFC, Finvoy YFC and the show committee to pull off a great 2019 Ballymoney Show.

The club supported past member and current show president Robert Shannon in setting up, stewarding and taking down. Members showed great commitment and did the club proud.

On the Friday night four teams entered the YFCU football competition, showing off their skills. The junior boys came 1st and senior boys came second.

The Saturday of Ballymoney Show saw members stewarding sheep, cows, horses and much much more.

Well done to Michaela and Kerry who came 1st in the cook off against Moycraig YFC and to club member Oonagh McKinnely for putting on a fantastic singing performance.

June kicked off the annual Co Antrim beef and sheep stock judging heats where Kilraughts YFC members showed up in force with 13 members taking part.

A massive well done to David Jamison, Thomas Jamison and Mark McNeill who all made it through to the Northern Ireland finals.

Members also popped on their running shoes and completed their local colour run in aid of the Gillian Adams Foundation.

Members ran five miles around their local village, Stranocum to raise money for this wonderful charity for families that have been affected by cancer in need of help.

Well done to all the members who have taken part and raised sponsorship money. It was all for a great cause.

June 12th saw club members picking up their hockey sticks and heading to Ballymena Showground to compete in the annual Co Antrim hockey competition.

Three Kilraughts YFC teams including junior girls, senior girls and senior boys competed in the event with the senior girls and boys both accomplishing third place.

The following weekend saw another agricultural show, Ballymena.

Club members braved the rain and travelled to Ballymena market and competed in the YFCU competitions including the lady’s jeep challenge, novelty challenge and tractor handling.

Congratulations must go to Ryan Millar and James Kirkpatrick who came third in the novelty challenge.

Kilraughts YFC haven’t slowed down yet as members rolled up their sleeves and grabbed their shovels on Monday, June 17 to help with the local community clean up to make Stranocum shine.

Tuesday, July 2 saw club members getting through to the Northern Ireland finals of stock judging.

Congratulations to Thomas McNeill who placed first in the 18-21 age group and Mark McNeill who was placed second in the 16-18 age group in dairy stock judging.

Silage assessment saw James Currie placed second in the 16-18 age group and Jayne Kirkpatrick placed fourth in the 14- 16 age group.

Not stopping there, three Kilraughts YFC members made it through to the Northern Ireland beef and sheep stock judging finals on Wednesday, July 3.

A massive well done to Mark McNeill who was placed first in the 16-18 age group in beef and Thomas Jamison who was placed third in the 14-16 age group in sheep.

Kilraughts YFC have had a jam packed start to summer but they will not stop there with their own sports night on Friday, July 26 and their annual barbecue on Saturday, July 27.