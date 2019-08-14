Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club smash a very fun filled end to July

Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club ended July with a bang, by holding their annual sports night and annual barbecue whilst also hosting a Scottish exchange.

On Friday, July 26 Kilraughts YFC held their annual sports night in Stranocum.

This year the club added a twist on things by hosting a sports night like no other which was slippery rounders.

The new idea got a great response and members from all clubs had a splashing time.

On Saturday, July 27 the club held their annual barbecue at Henry’s farm.

Members and non-members from all over Northern Ireland attended the event and Kilraughts YFC would like to thank everyone who came and supported, members for their great commitment leading up and, on the night, and to Oran Watson who provided great entertainment for the night, it was a great success.

