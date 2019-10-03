Kilrea Mart: Calved heifers selling to a top price of £1600

A super entry of 240 calves and weanlings on Thursday, September 26 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

P McCracken, Cookstown, Charolais £432; J Close, Rasharkin, Limousin £410, Friesian £200; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £355, Lim £270; T Herbison, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £335; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £322, Belgian Blue £288, £262; M Elliott, Ballymoney, Hereford £320; T Faith, Eglinton, Aberdeen Angus £305, Friesian £215; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £300, £200; Magherafelt farmer, Simmental £280; Kilrea farmer, Montbeliarde £275; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £255, £220; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £252, £220; H Stewart, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £252; R D McWhirter, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £250, £238; J Hyndman, Upperlands, Hereford £245; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £237, Belgian Blue £222, £220, £210, £207; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Aberdeen Angus £232; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £230; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Hereford £227; J McClelland, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £222 and T R and K Smith, Castlederg, Simmental £220.

Heifer calves:

E Gregg, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £470; T Herbison, Randalstown, Charolais £400, £318, Aberdeen Angus £280; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £375, Lim £332, Belgian Blue £330; J F McGuinness, Eglinton, Limousin £305; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £290; P McCracken, Cookstown, Limousin £278; T R and K Smith, Castlederg, Hereford £265; Kilrea farmer, Belgian Blue £245; T Harbison, Aghadowey, Hereford £240; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £238; J Holmes, Garvagh, Fleckvieh £232; J Hyndman, Maghera, Hereford £232; B Barr, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £228; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £225; J Oliver, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £200 and H Stewart, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £215.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Friday, September 27, 2019: A super entry of 160 calves met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Bull calves

H J Walsh, Portglenone, 340k Limousin £875 (257), 410k £1000 (244), 370k £790 (214), 390k £825 (212); Ballymoney farmer, 240k Limousin £600 (250), 230k £540 (235), 240k Aberdeen Angus £530 (221), 240k Limousin £510 (213), 270k Belgian Blue £565 (209), 240k Limousin £490 (204); J Millen, Macosquin, 220k Limousin £500 (227), 240k £540 (225), 260k Aberdeen Angus £525 (202); M Armstrong, Garvagh, 270k Charolais £605 (224), 340k Limousin £700 (206); J Marks, Portglenone, 300k Limousin £670 (223); G Grieves, Claudy, 370k Limousin £820 (222), 360k Charolais £750 (208), 330k £675 (204), 360k Limousin £725 (201); P Gribbon, Toomebridge, 290k Limousin £645 (222), 200k Aberdeen Angus £430 (215), 320k Limousin £645 (202); A Marks, Portglenone, 290k Limousin £645 (222), 260k £540 (208); V McClelland, Claudy, 280k Limousin £615 (220), 330k £680 (206); J Whyte, Portglenone, 380k Charolais £830 (218), 380k Charolais £785 (207), 380k Limousin £780 (205), 420k £850 (202); W Moore,Macosquin, 370k Limousin £770 (208); Coleraine farmer, 310k Limousin £640 (207); Stewartstown farmer, 330k Simmental £680 (206), 360k £740 (206), 330k Charolais £670 (203); S Higgins, Garvagh, 350k Limousin £715 (204); Kilrea farmer, 400k Limousin £815 (204) and R Cole, Macosquin, 400k SHB £800 (200).

Heifer calves

A Marks, Portglenone, 270k Limousin £655 (243), 310k £695 (224), 300k £670 (223), 360k £745 (207); Ahoghill farmer, 260k Belgian Blue £620 (239), 280k £630 (225), 330k Charolais £720 (218), 300k Belgian Blue £620 (207); Ballymoney farmer, 230k Belgian Blue £530 (230), 240k £540 (225), 210k Limousin £460 (219), 270k Belgian Blue £590 (219), 180k Limousin £385 (214), 210k Belgian Blue £445 (212), 220k £450 (205), 260k £530 (204); J Marks, Portglenone, 280k Limousin £605 (216), 300k £645 (215); M Armstrong, Garvagh, 340k Charolais £725 (213), 350k £740 (211), 350k £720 (206), 330k Limousin £670 (203), 350k £710 (203), 340k Charolais £690 (203), 300k Limousin £600 (200); G Grieves, Claudy, 370k Limousin £780 (211), 350k £700 (200); S Gregg, Glarryford, 320k Limousin £670 (209) and H J Walsh, Portglenone, 380k Limousin £785 (207).

Monday, September 30, 2019: A super entry of 600 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £72.50 and to 3.15 per kg.

Lambs

Cookstown farmer, 19.5k £61.50 (315), 22.5k £67.80 (301); J Kane, Armoy, 23k £69.50 (302); J Carten, Limavady, 23k £69.20 (301); S Hanna, Cloughmills, 23k £69 (300); N Quigg, Kilrea, 22k £66 (300); H Wylie, Rasharkin, 24k £72.10 (300); P McCloskey, Feeny, 21.5k £64.20 (299); Tobermore farmer, 21.5k £64.20 (299), 22.5k £66.50 (296); M McAuley, Ballymena, 23.5k £70 (298); M McCloskey, Dungiven, 21.5k £64 (298); J Semple, Dungiven, 22k £65 (296) and G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 23k £67.80 (295).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £66.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, October 1, 2019: A good entry of dairy stock met a flying trade with calved heifers selling to a top price of £1600.

More stock required weekly.

J Gordon, Kilrea, calved heifers to £1600, £1490, £1460; R Orr, Cloughmills, calved heifer £1400; W Millar (Jnr) Coleraine, calved heifer £1400 and M Harte, Pomeroy, calved heifer £1400.

Wednesday, October 2, 2019: A super entry of 320 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1145, heifers sold to £1230 and fat cows sold £1195.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

Portglenone farmer, 560k Belgian Blue £965 (172), 570k £885 (155), 510k £790 (155); Drumsurn farmer, 680k Limousin £1145 (168); M Smyth, Macosquin, 770k Charolais £1195 (155), 790k £1125 (142); G Neely, Limavady, 520k Belgian Blue £780 (150); D Semple, Dungiven, 660k Limousin £980 (149); Portglenone farmer, 650k Fleckvieh £940 (145), 550k £645 (117); R Shiels, Maghera, 700k Charolais £990 (141); A McLaughlin, Bellarena, 680k Aberdeen Angus £940 (138); R Gault, Dunloy, 790k Belgian Blue £1085 (137); W Shiels, Knockloughrim, 710k Charolais £970 (137); W I Smyth, Limavady, 790k Limousin £1085 (137); I Smyth, Limavady, 810k Charolais £1080 (133); W Tweed, Ballymoney, 590k Friesian £780 (132); Grange Farms, Castlerock, 660k Fleckvieh £805 (122); Drumsurn farmer, 700k Belgian Blue £855 (122), 700k £815 (116) and Armoy farmer, 700k Limousin £850 (121).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

S J Wilson, Dungiven, Limousin/Belgian Blue springing heifers to £970 and £950.

Heifers

S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 250k Charolais £550 (220), 330k Limousin £705 (214), 290k Charolais £570 (197); Maghera farmer, 310k Aberdeen Angus £650 (210), 330k Limousin £660 (200), 270k Aberdeen Angus £540 (200), 320k £630 (197); J McClelland, Dungiven, 420k Blonde d'Aquitaine £865 (206), 400k Charolais £790 (198), 420k Limousin £805 (192); Kilrea farmer, 450k Charolais £900 (200), 510k £990 (194), 470k Limousin £875 (186); T McCracken, Limavady, 350k Charolais £695 (199), 400k Limousin £785 (196), 310k £585 (189); I Wright, Garvagh, 590k Limousin £1175 (199), 550k £1010 (184); W McLenaghan, Limavady, 450k Charolais £890 (198), 460k £850 (185), 500k £920 (184); W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 480k Charolais £895 (187); I Smyth, Limavady, 470k Charolais £880 (187); Randalstown farmer, 380k Charolais £705 (186), 390k £720 (185); Claudy farmer, 470k Charolais £860 (183) and Garvagh farmer, 580k Charolais £1060 (183).

Steers

C O’Connell, Ringsend, 460k Limousin £980 (213); W R Greer, Portglenone, 480k Aberdeen Angus £975 (203); Garvagh farmer, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1145 (201), 530k £1065 (201), 580k £1100 (190); Toomebridge farmer, 320k Aberdeen Angus £640 (200), 420k £835 (199); J Duffin & Son, Ahoghill, 470k Aberdeen Angus £940 (200); G Neely, Limavady, 420k Limousin £835 (199), 450k £855 (190), 480k £895 (187); J Blair, Cullybackey, 520k Charolais £1025 (197), 590k £1095 (186); D Campbell, Portglenone, 450k Limousin £880 (196), 540k Aberdeen Angus £1020 (189), 500k Limousin £930 (186), 400k £740 (185), 610k £1125 (184); D Kelly, Magilligan, 580k Charolais £1135 (196), 570k £1075 (189); N McKay, Portglenone, 420k Saler £805 (192), 520k £965 (186), 420k £775 (185); Randalstown farmer, 490k Charolais £930 (190), 580k £1095 (189) and J M McErlean, Kilrea, 520k Limousin £980 (189), 540k £1010 (187).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.