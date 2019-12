Kilrea Mart: Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade

Thursday, December 5, 2019: A super entry of 300 calves and weanlings on met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £428, Limousin £410, £320; Antrim farmer, Limousin £420; Draperstown farmer, Charolais £397; W Hutchinson, Desertmartin, Fleckvieh £360, £315; I Watson, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £340, £315, £230; J Close, Rasharkin, Hereford £335; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Belgian Blue £315; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £302, £300; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £290, Aberdeen Angus £275, Shorthorn beef £238; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £280, Aberdeen Angus £240; J McCrea, Donemana, Aberdeen Angus £265, Belgian Blue £237, Charolais £230, Simmental £220; J Campbell, Bushmills, Fleckvieh £260, Aberdeen Angus £250; M Hamilton, Donemana, Shorthorn beef £260, Aberdeen Angus £225; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £255, £215; T Harbison, Aghadowey, Hereford £225; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £225; J Sloss, Coagh, Aberdeen Angus £225; E Tosh, Castlerock, Fleckvieh £225; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £220, Hereford £200; B Douglas, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £215; W and T Munnis, Kilraughts, Fleckvieh £212; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Belted Galloway £210 and W Tweed, Ballymoney, Hereford £200.

Heifer calves

T Faith, Limavady, Limousin £400, Parthenais £310; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £375, Aberdeen Angus £350, Simmental £335, Limousin £250; Antrim farmer, Limousin £345; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £335, Hereford £230; I Watson, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £325, £280; I Steele, Antrim, Belgian Blue £320; I Watson, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £300; W and I Whiteside,Limavady, Belgian Blue £285; J McCrea, Donemana, Charolais £275, Aberdeen Angus £222, Belgian Blue £200; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £270; Draperstown farmer, Charolais £265; J Sloss, Coagh, Hereford £250, Aberdeen Angus £230; W Tweed, Ballymoney, Friesian £230; S Dobbin, Bushmills, Hereford £215; T Harbison, Aghadowey, Hereford £215, Aberdeen Angus £205 and E Tosh, Castlerock, Fleckvieh £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £180.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

90 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

J Dickson, Armoy, 165k Aberdeen Angus £530 (321), 160k Aberdeen Angus heifer £510 (319), 150k Belgian Blue £470 (313), 120k Belgian Blue heifer £370 (308), heifer 150k £430 (287), 190k Aberdeen Angus £530 (279), 200k Belgian Blue £535 (268), 190k Aberdeen Angus heifer £440 (232); Rasharkin farmer, 270k Limousin £750 (278), 250k Aberdeen Angus heifer £585 (234); J J McAllister, Dervock, 180k Limousin £490 (272), 155k £420 (271), 210k Aberdeen Angus £530 (252), 155k Limousin heifer £355 (229), 155k Aberdeen Angus heifer £355 (229), 200k Limousin heifer £450 (225); Antrim farmer, 230k Limousin heifer £595 (258), 340k Limousin steer £840 (247); R Fleming, Garvagh, 160k Aberdeen Angus heifers £410 (256); R J Shiels, Garvagh, 230k Limousin £585 (254); P Dougherty, Castlerock, 350k Charolais £870 (249); Limavady farmer, 250k Aberdeen Angus £610 (244); B Hepburn, Ballykelly, 275k Belgian Blue £665 (242); E Tosh, Castlerock, 320k Charolais heifer £745 (233), 300k £680 (227); D McKay, Ballymena, 240k Limousin heifer £231) and E Tosh, Castlerock, 260k Limousin £600 (231).

Friesian steers 300k, £425 (142).

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, December 9, 2019: An entry of 500 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £92.50 and to 3.78 per kg.

Lambs

I McAleese, Aghadowey, 20.5k £77.50 (378); G Fleming, Magherafelt, 20.5k £76 (371); R Brown, Garvagh, 21k £77 (367); A Gordon, Portglenone, 23k £83.80 (364); T Henry, Maghera, 23.5k £85 (362); D McAllister, Portglenone, 23k £83.20 (362); R A Kelly, Coleraine, 22.5k £81 (360); L McKinley, Portstewart, 23k £82.80 (360), 24k £85 (354); Garvagh farmer, 24k £86 (358), 24k £84.50 (352), 24.5k £84.50 (345); J Duffy, Draperstown, 24k £85.60 (357); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 21k £75 (357); A McIlroy, Aghadowey, 24k £85.80 (358); L Reid, Coleraine, 23.5k £83.50 (355); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 24k £84.50 (352); M McCaughey, Coleraine, 23.5k £83.50 (355); Kilrea farmer, 23.5k £83 (353); W Moore, Macosquin, 24.5k £86 (351); R Cunningham, Aghadowey, 23.5k £81.80 (348); V Millen, Coleraine, 24.5k £84 (343); P Sleeman, Limavady, 24k £81.70 (340); W Bradley, Garvagh, 27k £90.60 (336); T Gilmour, Bendooragh, 26k £86.80 (334) and J Hegarty, Bendooragh, 26.5k £88 (332).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £91.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, December 10, 2019: A super entry of 39 dairy stock met a flying trade with calved heifers to a top of £2060.

More stock required weekly.

I Watson, Macosquin, calved heifers/cows to £2060, £1980, £1750, £1630, £1600, £1580, £1500; I Watson, Coagh, calved Shorthorn dairy heifer to £1800 and I Loughrin, Cookstown, calved heifer £1730.

Wednesday, December 11, 2019: A good entry of 175 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1370, heifers sold to £1270 and fat cows sold to £1040.

Fat cows: (80) (Flying trade - more required)

Greysteel farmer, 600k Limousin £945 (158); R Sloan, Kilrea, 620k Belgian Blue £980 (158), 590k £705 (120); Macosquin farmer, 620k Limousin £925 (149); D Starrett, Kilrea, 520k Charolais £775 (149); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 710k Simmental £1040 (147), 720k £1040 (144); Randalstown farmer, 710k Limousin £1010 (142); P McCord, Randalstown, 750k Aberdeen Angus £1040 (139); Magherafelt farmer, 580k Limousin £755 (130); P Martin, Dunloy, 620k Charolais £800 (129); Antrim farmer, 700k Belgian Blue £885 (126), 720k Aberdeen Angus £835 (116); J O’Kane, Garvagh, 590k Belgian Blue £740 (125); Upperlands farmer, 530k Friesian £655 (124); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 800k Friesian £980 (123), 700k £840 (120); W Doherty, Bellarena, 620k Limousin £755 (122), 680k £795 (117); A Patterson, Magherafelt, 660k Aberdeen Angus £795 (121); R Lennox, Magherafelt, 490k Friesian £575 (117), 570k Friesian £640 (112), W L Mackey, Antrim, 660k Friesian £770 (117), 660k £740 (112); Ballymoney farmer, 610k Limousin £700 (115); R Cochrane, Bushmills, 460k Holstein £515 (112) and Magherafelt farmer, 480k Friesian £530 (110).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Greysteel farmer, Simmental springer second calver to £1120.

Heifers

Kilrea farmer, 360k Limousin £855 (238), 310k Charolais £700 (226), 310k Limousin £700 (226); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 360k Simmental £820 (228), 400k £825 (206); H Savage, Magherafelt, 320k Belgian Blue £690 (216), 330k Simmental £695 (211), 270k Limousin £565 (209); J Gamble, Finvoy, 590k Limousin £1260 (214), 500k Charolais £1015 (203), 580k Simmental £1150 (198); Ballymoney farmer, 450k Limousin £930 (207), 430k Blonde d'Aquitaine £820 (191); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 560k Charolais £1135 (203), 610k £1180 (193), 600k £1140 (190), 630k £1190 (189); J McLaughlin, Portglenone, 560k Belgian Blue £1135 (203); J Thompson, Rasharkin, 560k Charolais £1130 (202), 560k £1105 (197), 600k Limousin £1155 (193), 610k Belgian Blue £1140 (187), 620k Limousin £1160 (187), 600k Simmental £1120 (187); Rasharkin farmer, 320k Belgian Blue £640 (200); Kilrea farmer, 430k Blonde d'Aquitaine £860 (200); P McCord, Randalstown, 460k Limousin £900 (196); A Craig, Coleraine, 510k Aberdeen Angus £990 (194) and Cookstown farmer, 570k Belgian Blue £1080 (190).

Steers

Rasharkin farmer, 270k Aberdeen Angus £670 (248); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 310k Simmental £715 (231); Magherafelt farmer, 350k Charolais £765 (219), 360k £770 (214), 410k £845 (206); Kilrea farmer, 350k Limousin £725 (207); M Rea, Ballymoney, 480k Aberdeen Angus £990 (206), 480k £970 (202), 560k Limousin £1125 (201), 460k Aberdeen Angus £920 (200), 440k £850 (193); M J Rea, Ballymoney, 510k Hereford £1000 (196); J Campbell, Upperlands, 660k Limousin £1280 (194); A Craig, Coleraine, 560k Shorthorn £1080 (193) and J McLaughlin, Portglenone, 600k Belgian Blue £1130 (188), 620k £1150 (186).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

