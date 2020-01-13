Kilvergan tops Dungannon dairy trade at 2,720gns

Pedigree and commercial Holstein cattle continued to attract a ready market averaging 1,800gns per head at the December sale hosted by Taaffe Auctions at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart, writes Julie Hazelton.

The monthly dairy sale’s collective entry saw prices soar to 2,720gns for a fresh calved pedigree heifer; while young cows topped at 2,300gns, and commercial in-milk heifers peaked at 1,800gns twice. Calves reached a ceiling of 650gns.

Supreme champion at the December Dungannon Dairy Sale was the 2,120gns Kilvergan Elias Janice owned by Messrs TS Haffey and Sons, Lurgan. David Haffey was congratulated by Ben Mallon, AI Services (NI) Ltd, sponsor; and judge David Simpson, Lisburn. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Sale topper at 2,720gns was Kilvergan Trix Melanie 2 bred by Stephen Haffey, and sons Timothy, David and Aaron, from Lurgan. Sired by Topcroft Pesky Trix, this heifer is bred from seven generations of VG and EX dams.

Her dam is the home-bred Kilvergan Lavanguard Melanie EX.

Second highest price of the day 2,520gns was paid to brothers Austin and David Perry, Ahoghill, for Killane Megasire Elegance 55.

Sired by Butz Hill Megasire, her dam is Killane Silver Elegance 52 – sold at Dungannon in 2018 for 2,150gns.

William Crawford, Brookeborough, exhibited the honourable mention award winner Ardmore Penmanship Jill. Also pictured are Ben Mallon, AI Services (NI) Ltd, sponsor; and judge David Simpson, Lisburn. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Following close behind at 2,480gns was herd-mate Killane Megasire Cactus 65. Also by Megasire, her dam is Killane Goodwell Cactus 63.

A potential tenth generation VG or EX female came under the hammer at 2,300gns for Kenny Scott, Middletown, Armagh. Ardgonnell Mogul M Paradise is a daughter of Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul.

Her dam is the VG87 Ardgonnell Mincio Paradise VG87 who gave 8,607kgs at 4.51% butterfat and 3.34% protein in her first 305-day lactation.

Dunbanard Electric Phyllis sold at 2,200gns for Paul Dunn, Bangor.

Second calver Ardmore Mardigras Jill bred by Wiliam Crawford, Brookeborough, was the reserve champion at the December Dungannon Dairy Sale. Included are Ben Mallon, AI Services (NI) Ltd, sponsor; and judge David Simpson, Lisburn. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Sired by Stantons Electric, she is bred from Dunbanard Grafeeti Phyllis who gave almost 7,000 kgs at 4.29% butterfat and 3.52% protein in her first lactation.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by long-term sponsor AI Services (NI) Ltd, and judged by David Simpson from the 190-cow Damm Herd at Lisburn.

Claiming the day’s supreme championship ribbons was Kilvergan Elias Janice from Messrs Haffey, Lurgan.

Sired by the home-bred Kilvergan Elias, by Shanael Elias, her dam is Kilvergan Excel Janice.

This one came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 2,120gns. She calved in early November and is giving 37 litres daily.

The reserve championship went to the second calver Ardmore Mardigras Jill bred by William Crawford, and son James, Brookeborough.

Sired by Mr Moviestar Mardi Gras, she is out of a home-bred Toc Farm Goldsun daughter, and gave 6,648 kgs at 4.21% butterfat and 3.33% protein in her first lactation. This one attracted a bid of 2,220gns.

William and James Crawford also secured the honourable mention award with Ardmore Penmanship Jill sold for 1,900gns.

This potential ninth generation VG and EX female, was sired by Sandy Valley I Penmanshipm, and is out of Ardmore Deman Jill 3 VG (2yr) – sold at Dungannon in November 2017.

Leading the cow entry at 2,300gns was Carrowcroft Governor Z Ruby consigned by Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore.

Sired by Zahbulls Governor, she is bred from Carrowcroft Zanzibar Ruby VG89 who gave 11,275 kgs at 4.58% butterfat and 3.21% protein in her third lactation.

This young cow gave 6,645 kgs at 4.46% butterfat and 3.25% protein in her first lactation.

Commercial in-milk heifers topped at 1,800gns twice, paid to Messrs N and S Greenaway, Annaghmore, for two fresh calved non pedigree heifers.

An entry of heifer calves topped at 650gns, paid to Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, for the four-month-old Carrowcroft Alcove Lila Z.

Sired by Westcoast Alcove, she is bred from Carrowcroft Fantasmic Lila Z GP who produced 7,495kgs at 5.14% butterfat and 3.85% protein in her second lactation.

Carrowcroft also sold two lots for 620gns each.

Paul Dunn, Bangor, realised 610gns for the August 2019 born calf Dunbanard Bubba Anna. Sired by Leaninghouse Big Bubba, her dam is the fresh calved heifer Dunbanard Close Up Anna RDC.

The first Dungannon Dairy Sale of the New Year, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, takes place on Thursday 23rd January.

Judging will get underway at 10.30am, followed by the sale at 11.30am sharp. Watch press for further details.