Kingsmoss show and prize day

Kingsmoss HPS held their annual show and presentation of the 2019 seasons awards won over the Christmas period.

I have included a few pictures from the event in this week’s issue.

W Gault & Son pictured receiving their awards from Mr Robert Turkington

Judges for the event were Bertie Blair, W. Rodgers and George Bell from Ballymena and Robert Turkington from Doagh.

Highest points in show went to PR Wilson.

Show Awards:

Winner of Old Cocks was Rodney Wilson lifting Best in Show also.

T Cairns & Son pictured receiving their awards won.

Winner of Old Hens was T Cairns & Sons.

Winner of Old Bird Eye Sign was Rodney Wilson.

Winner of Young Cocks was J&S Graham.

Winner of Young Hens was J&S Graham also Young Bird Eye Sign and Best Opposite Sex.

Premier Prizewinners - Jackie & Trevor Dawson - J Dawson & Son - pictured with their awards

After the presentation of awards won in the show it was then time to present the awards won in the 2019 racing season.

Premier Prize Winners for yet another season was the father/son team of J Dawson & Son – Jackie & Trevor.

Awards won were as follows: Old Bird Inland Average – Young Bird Inland Average – Young Bird Average – Old Bird & Young Bird Averages Plus 9 x Club 1sts: Old Bird Races – Tullamore, Fermoy, Barleycove, Talbenny: Young Bird Races - 1st & 2nd Tullamore, Fermoy, Talbenny & Corrin.

Other prizewinners included – G & C Lowry won 4 x Club 1sts: Old Bird Races – Corrin, Gowran Park & Penzance: Young Bird Races Gowran Park – W Gault & Son won 2 x Club 1sts: Old Bird – Mullingar – Young Bird - Mullingar – T Cairns & Son won 2 x Club 1sts – Old Birds - Roscrea – Young Bird - Skibbereen – Knowles & Hill won Old Bird – Gowran Park Plus Old Bird Channel Average - T. Lillie won Young Bird Fermoy - R Johnston won Old Bird – Bude.

Robert Johnston pictured receiving his awards from judge Mr W Rodgers

On finishing I would like to personally congratulate all the show award winners and the 2019 racing season award winners.

KEN WILKINSON & SON – ANTRIM

Complete clearance sale - due to health reasons over a series of sales and online sales on behalf of Ken Wilkinson & Son, Antrim.

Ken has not been in the best of health lately and with much reluctance has to dispose of his birds.

The bloodlines on offer are awesome and without doubt top drawer. Ken only sourced the very best.

The final draft of birds will be sold online only – with a 15 minutes sniping feature in operation.

Most Points In Show Winner - Rodney Wilson - pictured receiving his awards from Chris Lowry

The final draft will be online from the incoming weekend and all birds for sale will be listed over a series of nights. Go have a look and see what is on offer from the weekend - www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

J & C Graham pictured receiving their awards from judge Mr Bertie Blair