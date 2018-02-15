Kittens dumped on roadside on Valentines Day

There was no love on Valentines Day for these kittens which were dumped yesterday (Wednesday) on a Co Down roadside.

The USPCA said that when the kittens were found they were in urgent need of veterinary treatment for cuts and bruises.

Brendan Mullan, Chief Executive of the USPCA said this ‘heartless deed’ was carried out on a day set aside to celebrate loving relationships.

He added: “The kittens have received veterinary treatment from a USPCA vet to sort injuries suffered during their short life.

“We owe thanks to the observant member of the public responsible for their rescue.

“The USPCA will ensure they find a family or families willing and able to give them a good home.”