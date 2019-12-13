Knap Texels to be guests at Northern Stars in-lamb sale 2019 at Ballymena

The Northern Stars in-lamb gimmer sale returns to Ballymena Livestock Mart on Saturday, December 21 at 12.30pm.

Approximately 100 gimmers are on offer with an opportunity to purchase top quality females from Richard Henderson (Ballynahone), Victor and David Chestnutt, (Clougher and Bushmills), Paul and Baillie O’Connor (Drumgooland), Alastair Gault (Forkins and Cherryvale), and Roger Strawbridge (Tamnamoney).

Clarks Bolt

Joining them this year as their special guest is Robert Cockburn, with select gimmers from the Knap Texel Flock, Hill of Errol, Perthshire.

The former Connachan flock established back in 2003 changed to the Knap Flock in 2012, with the early days having a strong focus on breeding commercial shearlings for local markets.

The year 2007 was a pivotal year for the flock following the joint purchase of a prolific Springwell gimmer which became the backbone of the Knap Flock, siring Knap Rhino which sold to 7000gns.

The flock has had many successes since, both in the show and sales arena, notably with the sale of a Tamnamoney Tuborg Gold son, Knap Vicious Sid for 145,000gns, Knap You’re the Man (sired by Tamnamoney Ultimate) selling for 20,000gns, and females sales peaking at 12.000gns.

Proctors Cocktail

The gimmers on offer are mostly sired by 32,000gns Mullan Amigo in lamb to Sportsmans Cannon Ball and Clintery Yuga Khan. Sportsmans Cannon Ball, a Garngour Alabama son out of a Clintery Yogi Bear daughter has an idex of 273 and purchased at this year’s Scottish National for 17000gns.

Clintery Yuga Khan was purchased jointly in 2016 for 60K, a Tophill Wall St son out of a dam by Ettrick Smasher, and is a proven sire breeding RHAS champions, females to 20,000gns and males to 40,000gns.

The Ballynahone, Forkins and Tamnamoney Flocks offer the opportunity to purchase from their consignments with gimmers in lamb to joint owned Clarks Bolt, Proctors Cocktail and Scotsman Ace.

Clarks Bolt, purchased privately, is sired by Crailloch Ammunition and dam CJN1604416 who is also the dam of £40k Garngour Alabama.

Greenhill Chief

Bolt has bred lambs to 2400gns with the sale of Ballynahone Cantona and out of the same dam as this year’s Lanark champion, 65k Garngour Craftsman.

Scotsman Ace, a son of £60,000 Strathbogie Terminator out of an Oberstown Usain Bolt daughter has sired sons to 5000gns with Tamnamoney Bullseye.

The Forkins flock have sold the first Ace daughters and this year’s NI Texel Premier female champion for 3400gns.

The newest purchase for the consortium is the much admired Proctors Cocktail, PFD19 03196(E), a Sportsmans Batman son (100,000gns) out of a Strathbogie Ya Belter daughter (35,000gns).

Harestone Commander

This ram’s granddam is a full sister to RWAS prize winner, Proctors Vicki and the same family as 9,000gns Proctors Vagabond.

The Ballynahone consignment offers buyers to purchase from winning Ballynahone breeding lines with females on offer from families having bred males and females to 5000gns and an opportunity to purchase a select number of gimmers in lamb to Deveronvale Aftershock by Strathbogie Yes Sir, which has sired males to 48,000gns.

The Forkins Flock are offering the opportunity to purchase some of their best bloodlines in lamb to another proven sire Knock Yazoo, a son of Tophill Wall St and twin brother to 30K Knock Yankee.

Knock Yazoo has bred daughters to 7K and males to 5,500gns. The Tamnamoney Flock 2019 sales peaked at 10,000gns for Tamnamoney Colt45 with an opportunity available to purchase from the same blood lines at this year’s Northern Stars Sale.

Select females are in lamb to a maternal brother to Colt45. Tamnamoney Casanova, retained for home use, is a son of Clarks Bolt, with granddam a full sister to Tamnamoney Ultimate (8,000gns sire of Knap You’re the Man 20,000gns and Knap Yorkie 12,000gns), maternal brother to Tamnamoney Bullseye and a very exciting new Tamnamoney service sire.

The Clougher Flock offer an exciting opportunity to purchase a selection of females from their best bloodlines, guaranteed scanned in lamb to Crailloch Casper and Greenhill Chief.

Crailloch Casper

Joint owned Crailloch Casper, a Scotsman Bullseye son by Duncryne Uber Cool and out of a Proctors Wildcard dam was purchased at Lanark for 2,600gns.

Greenhill Chief, another new sire purchased this year for the Clougher and Bushmills flocks for €2400 in Blessington is a Donnelly Alonso son and grandson to Knock Yazoo.

The Drumgooland Flock consignment offers females from some of their best bloodlines, including daughters of 12k Douganhill Young Gun Carlisle Champion 2016, 10k American sniper, 5k Scotsman Avicii and 3k Scotsman Ace.

This year’s gimmers will be presented in lamb to joint owned 15k Harestone Commander, by Rhaeadr Ace whom is maternal brother to the £125,000 Rhaeadr best of the best.

A few females will be in lamb to the top price and overall champion at Ballymena Northern Ireland Premier sale 2018, Farmhill Aristotle (4,300gns), a son of Tullagh Yogi and grandson to consistent breeding sire Knock Travis.

The Northern Stars sale is an excellent opportunity to upgrade or start a flock, with Saturday, December 21 promising availability to invest in progeny from some of the top National breeding lines in Texels. Images of some of the ewes on offer, sires and service sires can be viewed on line on the Northern Stars Facebook page and the sale catalogue available for download from the Texel Society webpage or the mart office, telephone 028 2563 3470.

The sale commences in Ballymena Livestock Market at 12.30pm with viewing pre-sale.