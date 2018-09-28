Knitting & Stitching Show returns

The Knitting & Stitching show, Ireland’s largest and longest-running textile event, returns to the RDS for its 25th year.

The highly anticipated crafting event, which welcomed over 12,000 visitors last year, will take place this autumn from the 8th to 11th November 2018.

Crafters can book their tickets in advance of the show to benefit from the best rates. When bought in advance, tickets prices are as low as €12.50. Guests can also treat themselves to an upgraded experience by purchasing a VIP ticket for €27.

The Knitting & Stitching Show offers a craft experience like no other, whether you’re looking to learn, shop or be inspired, this event will be sure to fulfil all those crafting desires. There will be 150 must-see exhibitors selling specialist supplies, along with demonstrations, interactive workshops and galleries curated by internationally acclaimed textile artists.

To mark the show’s 25th anniversary, the team are working hard to create their best show yet. 25 visitors who purchase advance tickets will have the chance to win some very exciting and exclusive prizes. Winners will be announced prior to the show and will be able to collect their prizes on the day. Over 150 specialist stalls, most of whom are small independent retailers, will sell essential supplies for knitting, sewing, embroidery and lots more.

There will be a host of hands-on activities with over 150 workshops on offer taught by leading textile tutors. There really is something for everyone, whatever their ability, covering an exciting mix of crafts from dress making, creative machine sewing, and classic and contemporary embroidery to creative paper crafting, fabric printing and dyeing. Thanks to popular demand, the number of workshops is up from last year, and guests are encouraged to book their places early to avoid disappointment. The Creative Living Theatre makes a triumphant return, offering free 30-minute demonstrations from stitching superstars throughout the day, covering everything from needle felting to drawing your own bodice.

This year’s Knitting and Stitching Show features a Christmas tree decoration competition. Crafters can knit, sew, crochet or felt their way into the festive season, with the winning pieces being displayed on a beautiful Christmas tree. Elsewhere, the professionally curated Galleries boast breath-taking exhibitions from world renowned textiles artists.

This is an excellent opportunity for visitors to brush up on their skills and inspire creativity for those seeking to learn a new craft. To view the full list of exhibitors taking part in the 2018 show and browse what’s on offer, visit: https://www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/dublin/

Commenting on the upcoming Knitting & Stitching Show, Event Director Katie Ventresca said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 25th year of the Knitting and Stitching show at the RDS. The event offers a complete experience for people with a passion for crafts. Irish people have a wonderful heritage in crafts and textiles and this show gives enthusiasts, beginners, and admirers from across the country the opportunity to come together. The show has continued to grow each year and we hope that 2018 will be the biggest and best Knitting & Stitching Show yet!”