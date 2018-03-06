Kubota is named best company in customer satisfaction survey

Kubota is the best company according to the European Dealer Satisfaction Index 2017 conducted by CLIMMAR.

The Japanese company is ranked first in this year’s European Dealer Satisfaction Index, also known as the “dealer satisfaction barometer”.

It has outperformed its

competition and thus positioned itself at the top of the agricultural sector in terms of

dealer satisfaction.

Kubota has been voted as the best company in terms of dealer satisfaction at European level. On average, the brand surpasses its competitors by almost two points.

The result of the CLIMMAR survey was disclosed during Agritechnica. The well-known Dealer Satisfaction Index constitutes the statistical average of the points awarded to each brand by the European agricultural machinery dealers.

Several countries participated in this survey, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the Netherlands.

Among all the different categories that were taken into account to analyse each company,

Kubota clearly stood out in the following: after sales service and warranty, administration and terms of payment, manufacturer-dealer relations, and willingness to improve.

Kubota has evolved considerably over the last years, which has allowed it to be the winner of this international recognition and overcome its strongest competitors.

“We are proud of this important recognition and thank dealers who have acknowledged the hard work which the Kubota team puts in everyday to serve both dealers and customers. We will continue along this path in order to keep improving relations and service level, ” said Mr. Kazunari Shimokawa, President of the Tractor Business Unit in Europe.