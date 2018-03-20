LacPatrick sets February milk price

The board of LacPatrick Dairies met on Tuesday (20 March 2018) to set a price for February milk.

LacPatrick will pay a price of 35.75c/litre (including VAT) for suppliers in the Republic of Ireland while suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a price of 27p/l.

The price for Republic of Ireland suppliers includes an unconditional ‘Early Calving Bonus’ of 3c/l.

The average February pay-out for LacPatrick suppliers in the Republic of Ireland is 38.49c/l while the average February pay-out for suppliers in Northern Ireland is 28.15p/l.

LacPatrick Dairies chairman Andrew McConkey said the price is reflective of where is the market currently sits.

“It is a challenging time for markets and it is a challenging time for farmers. We have been alerting our suppliers for a number of months that the market returns are way out of line with the farmgate price.

“We have held the price right through the winter period and we have shown a strong commitment to farmers by retaining a strong ‘Early Calving Bonus’ of 3c/l despite the very challenge marketing conditions.

“Our primary focus is ensuring we have a sustainable model for the co-op which includes all farmers. It is our desire to return the highest possible price to farmers,” McConkey said.