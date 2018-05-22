LacPatrick sets milk price for April

The board of LacPatrick Dairies has today (22 May) set a price for April milk.

The co-op will pay suppliers in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) a price of 32c/l (including VAT) for milk supplied in April. This price is made up of a base price of 30.25c/l (held from last month) with a top-up of 1.75c/l paid on all manufacturing supplies.

LacPatrick suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a price of 26.5p/l. This price is made up of a base price of 25p/l (held from last month) with a top-up of 1.5p/l.