The board of LacPatrick Dairies met today (18 July) and set a milk price for June supplies.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 26.5p/litre for milk supplied in June. This is an increase of 0.5p/l on May supplies.

Suppliers in the Republic of Ireland will receive a base price of 31c/l (VAT inclusive) for milk supplied in June. This is an increase of 0.75c/l on May supplies.