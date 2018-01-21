LacPatrick suppliers to get fodder support

LacPatrick Dairies has moved to help its farmers who are dealing with the ongoing fodder shortage.

LacPatrick has secured a significant volume of quality maize silage for its suppliers in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The maize silage is 71% dry matter digestibility (DMD) with a crude protein of 9%. LacPatrick has negotiated the price to below the current market value. LacPatrick is acting as an intermediary between getting the maize from its current location to the farmer’s yard.

A minimum delivery is a 30t load and the price of the maize will be deducted in four equal shares from four milk cheques.

Due to the prolonged wet summer of 2017, farmers in many parts of the west and north struggled to get all their required silage cut. The wet weather also resulted in cows being housed much earlier than anticipated which has seen an erosion of silage stocks.

James Hurson of LacPatrick said the sourcing of the maize silage for LacPatrick suppliers was crucial given where the market for fodder has moved to.

“We have been listening to our suppliers and assessing the fodder situation as all of the forage shortage has developed. There are farmers who are desperately short of fodder and we have to make sure that animal welfare is paramount.

“As a result, we have taken the step to source top-quality maize silage to sell to our farmer suppliers. We are taking the step to sell the maize silage at cost price delivered to farmers’ yards in order to help bring some stability to an already inflated fodder market. I would encourage anyone who is concerned about their fodder stocks to get in contact immediately,” Hurson said.

Those interested in purchasing the maize silage can contact their farm liaison adviser or call LacPatrick Dairies Monaghan on +353 47 81400. They will be asked for their supplier number, their name, address, contact number, the volume they need and when they want it delivered.