LacPatrick warns of possible milk collection disruptions

With Storm Emma set to bring record levels of snowfall this week, LacPatrick Dairies has issued a warning to suppliers over possible milk collection disruptions.

The heavy snow currently forecast is likely to make road conditions treacherous.

Ian Hamilton, Group Logistics Manager with LacPatrick, said the co-op will closely monitor the situation on an hourly basis.

“If the current forecasts are to come to fruition then LacPatrick suppliers are likely to see heavy snow accumulations this week,” he added.

“Our priority is the safety of our drivers and, unless conditions are favourable, collections will be delayed until safe to do so. As always, our hauliers will do their utmost to get the collection done.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation and we will look at options such as increasing collections prior to the worst of the weather.

“We will continue to be in consultation with our suppliers and inform them as soon as we have any developments,” Hamilton said.