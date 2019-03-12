Lakeland Dairies announces price for February milk supplies

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has adjusted its milk price to 25.75 pence per litre for February milk supplies, plus bonuses.

This is a reduction of 0.75 ppl reflecting weaker market returns for Skim Milk Powder and Butter.

Market conditions have also been influenced by Brexit uncertainty which is having a generally negative effect on European prices.

Separately, the New Zealand GDT Auction has remained steady.

Lakeland Dairies said it will continue to pay the highest possible milk price in line with market conditions.