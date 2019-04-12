Lakeland Dairies announces price for March milk

The Board of Lakeland Dairies met today (12 April) and set a price for March milk.

A price of 25.25p/l has been agreed for milk supplied in March. This represents a realignment of 0.5p/l on the February price.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “There continues to be weakness in the European markets, especially for butters and powders, driven by the considerable uncertainty around Brexit. There are persistently high volumes of dairy products in storage across Europe while the fluctuations in the euro – sterling exchange rates are a significant contributing factor at present.

“Separately, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) in New Zealand has been a positive, albeit from a lower base, and the Society will continue to monitor the markets closely in order to return the highest possible price to our farmers in line with market returns.”