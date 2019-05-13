Lakeland Dairies holds milk price for April

The board of Lakeland Dairies met today (13 May) and set a price for April milk.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 25.25p/l will be paid for April supplies.

The base price has been held from March.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “The ongoing uncertainty in the European dairy markets continue to cast a shadow on the sector.

“In terms of production, the news is positive with supply in the main milk producing countries under pressure. However, in terms of demand, the situation is sluggish in Europe with stores still full of product as a result of the uncertainty of Brexit.”