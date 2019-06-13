Lakeland Dairies holds milk price for May

The Board of Lakeland Dairies met today (13 June) and set a price for May milk.

A price of 31.28c/l (including VAT) has been agreed for milk supplied in May. The base price has been held from April.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 25.25p/l will be paid for May supplies. Again, the base price has been held.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “There continues to be weakness in the European dairy markets driven by the persistently high volumes of product in stock, particularly in the UK. Official European butter prices have hit a four-year low in recent weeks.

“We will continue to closely monitor the market in order to extract the strongest prices for our farmers.”