Lakeland Dairies holds milk price for September

The Board of Lakeland Dairies met today (October 11) and set a price for September milk.

In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 30.03/l (including VAT) has been agreed for milk supplied in September. The price has been held from last month.

In Northern Ireland, a price of 24.50p/l will be paid for September supplies. Again, the price has been held from last month.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “The escalation of trade wars as well as the continued uncertainty around Brexit is casting a shadow on the dairy markets.

“Returns for many of the key products have now stabilised after a period of significant price pressure over the summer.

“Lakeland will continue to monitor the market closely in the coming weeks.”