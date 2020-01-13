Lakeland Dairies increases milk price for December

Lakeland Dairies has set a price for December milk increasing the base price.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 25p/litre. This represents a 0.5p/l increase in the base price. Plus, all Northern Ireland suppliers will receive the 3p/l Out-of-Season payment.

In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 31.31c/l (including VAT and Lactose bonus) has been agreed for milk supplied November. Qualifying farmers will also receive an Out-of-Season payment for December

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “The global dairy markets have shown signs of solidity in recent weeks and, as a result, Lakeland Dairies is in a position to pass on improved returns directly to our 3,200 farm families.

“While sentiment in the market has improved, particularly for powders, there continues to be market uncertainty around the shape of a trade deal between the UK and the EU as well as ongoing trade and geo-political tensions.

“Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market situation closely over the coming weeks.”