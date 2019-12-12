Lakeland Dairies sets milk price for November

Lakeland Dairies has set a price for November milk.

Suppliers in Northern Ireland will receive a base price of 24.5p/litre plus 3p/l Out-of-Season payment.

In the Republic of Ireland, a price of 30.31c/l (including VAT and Lactose bonus) has been agreed for milk supplied November. Qualifying farmers will also receive an Out-of-Season payment for November.

Commenting on the price, the Co-op said: “The global dairy market has remained steady over the past number of weeks. Demand for products remains a challenge in some areas but there have been signs of stability in recent weeks, particularly for powders.

“As we approach 2020, the fundamentals in the dairy markets are reasonable with demand stable.

“Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the market situation closely over the coming weeks.”