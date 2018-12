In Northern Ireland, having reduced price by 1 pence per litre, Lakeland Dairies will pay 26.5 pence per litre plus an out of season bonus of 3 ppl for November milk supplies.

Lakeland Dairies notes that global cream and butter markets have become decidedly weaker in recent months.

Butter prices have fallen by over £900 per tonne since September.

Lakeland Dairies said it will continue at all times to pay the highest possible milk price in line with market conditions.