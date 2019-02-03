Tuesday, February 5th, is the date of Lambing 2019, which organised by Nutrias Animal Feeds and The Homeland Agri Stores.

Lambing 2019 aims to bring more technical and up-to-date information to sheep farmers in the run up to this busy lambing time of the year.

The event will focus on four main areas: parasite control, pre-lambing nutrition, vaccine usage and the importance of colostrum and milk replacer.

Guest speakers on the night include: Dr Maura Langan (Norbrook), Jonathan Smyth (Nutrias), T J Duffy (MSD) and Dr Amanda Dunn (Bonanza Shine).

All four have a wealth of knowledge in their respective fields and will be able to pass on invaluable information.

Accompanying the quest speakers will be trade stands from various businesses within the industry. They will be there with numerous products and special offer to display that will help at lambing time. Company experts will also be on hand to answer any questions.

The event is being held in the Silver Birch Hotel and will commence at 8pm.

There will be a finger buffet served afterwards and a special goody bag for everyone in attendance.

Anyone requiring further information should contact store manager Allister Erskine on 028 8224 4184.