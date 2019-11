Lambs jumped to £90 at Gortin Mart

Lambs jumped to £90 on Monday.

A smaller show this week sold to a sharper trade.

Fat lambs to £90, store lambs to £70 and fat ewes £98.

FAT LAMBS

J and H Foster £90/29kg, £87/27kg, Kieran Kearney £88/29k, Kieran McGrath £87.50/28kg, J and H Foster £86/25kg,Kieran Kearney £86/26kg, Stephen Lindsay £85.50/25kg, Mary Devine £85.50/28kg, William Martin £85/26kg, Declan McCullagh £84.50/26kg, S Whelan £83.50/25kg, Gary McAdoo £83/25kg, James Doherty £83/26kg, Gary Sproule £82.80/24kg, John Lowe £82.50/24kg, R Wilson £82/23kg, £82/23kg, J and H Foster £81/27kg, W McLaughlin £81.50/25kg, Brian McCullagh £80.50/24kg, Allan Speer £80/23kg, Meadowbrook Farm £79/23kg, R Fleming £76/22kg, Gerard McCrory £75/21kg and Declan McCullagh £75/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

Gerard McCrory £70, A McCrory £70, Eamon McBrien £69.50, Kerrib Livestock £68, S Nesbitt £67.50, £65, £65, Joseph Whiteside £63.50, £63, £51 and Margaret McGoldrick £51.

FAT EWES

Kieran McGrath £98, S Kelly £97, £94, £87, A Lynch £82, £78, David Love £77.50, S Nesbitt £74, £72, £7150, R Wilson £72, Robert Rutledge £70 and Kieran McGrath £70.