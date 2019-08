Lambs sell to £82 at Downpatrick

At the weekly sheep sale in Downpatrick on Saturday, 27th July there was an increased entry of lambs selling to £82.00 and fat ewes to £100.00. Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.75ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Ballygowan farmer 29kg £82.00, Dromara farmer 25kg £81.00, Annacloy farmer 25kg £80.50, Castlewellan farmer 29kg £80.00, Crossgar farmer 26kg £80.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg £79.00, Clonvaraghan farmer 26kg £78.50, Saintfield farmer 27kg £78.50, Loughinisland farmer 24kg £77.00, Newry farmer 22kg £77.00, Dromara farmer 24kg £77.00, Drumnaquoile farmer 26kg £77.00, Ardglass farmer 24kg £77.00, Ballyclander farmer 25kg £75.50, Ballyhornan farmer 23kg £75.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg £74.50, Castlewellan farmer 23kg £74.00, Ardglass farmer 22kg £73.00, Strangford farmer 21kg £72.00, Bonecastle farmer 22kg £72.00, Lisburn farmer 22kg £71.00, Ballygowan farmer 23kg £71.00, Nerwcastle farmer 22kg £70.00, Dromore farmer 21kg £70.00, Drumaroad farmer 21kg £69.00, Kilcoo farmer 20kg £67.50 & £65.00, Crossgar farmer 20kg £63.50 and Clough farmer 16kg £59.50.

FAT EWES: Comber farmer £100, Newcastle farmer £93.00, Lisnamaul farmer £91.00, Saintfield farmer £86.00, Clough farmer £83.00, Ballynoe farmer £80.50, Portaferry farmer £80.00, Tyrella farmer £80.00, Saintfield £76.00, Clough farmer £75.00, Killyleagh farmer £73.00, Comber farmer £71.00 & £70.00, Scaddy farmer £70.00 & Ballynoe, Ballygowan and Ballynahinch farmer’s £70.00.