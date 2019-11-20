Lambs sell to £88 and fat ewes to £150 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs sell to £88 and fat ewes to £150.

A strong show of 1260 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, which met a sharper trade for all types.

An entry of almost 200 fat ewes was met with a steady trade for well fleshed ewes, topping at £150.00.

Lambs reached £87.50 for 26kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Portstewart producer; 27.5kg at £88.00 = 3.20p; Draperstown producer; 26kg at £87.50 = 3.37p; Swatragh producer; 27.5kg at £87.00 = 3.35p; Ballycastle producer; 27.5kg at £87.00 = 3.16p; Moneymore producer; 27.3kg at £86.00 = 3.16p; Eglinton producer; 28kg at £86.00 = 3.02p; Swatragh producer; 25kg at £85.20 = 3.41p; Slaughtneil producer; 25.5kg at £84.00 = 3.29p; Garvagh producer; 27.3kg at £84.00 = 3.08p and Stewartstown producer; 26kg at £84.00 = 3.23p.

Mid-weight lambs: Cookstown producer; 24.8kg at £85.50 = 3.45p; Slaughtneil producer; 24.5kg at £83.00 = 3.39p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £83.00 = 3.61p; Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £82.50 = 3.47p; Coleraine producer; 22.3kg at £80.00 = 3.60p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £80.00 = 3.51p; Limavady producer; 22.8kg at £80.50 = 3.54p; Garvagh producer; 21.3kg at £80.00 = 3.76p and Swatragh producer; 21.6kg at £78.00 = 3.61p.

Light weight lambs: Garvagh producer; 20kg at £73.00 = 3.65p; Castledawson producer; 18.5kg at £73.50 = 3.97p; Maghera producer; 18.8kg at £73.00 = 3.89p; Swatragh producer; 18.3kg at £68.00 = 3.72p and Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £62.50 = 3.57p.

Fat ewes: Draperstown producer; 1 ewe at £150; Draperstown producer; 1 ewe at £99.00; Maghera producer; 2 ewes at £91.00 and Garvagh producer; 7 ewes at £87.

Cattle

A seasonal entry of cattle was presented on Monday, which saw heifers selling to £2.05 per kilo for a Charolais weighing 438kg.

Bullocks sold to £2.85 per kilo for a Charolais weighing 246kg.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 438kg at £900 = 2.05p; Limousin, 342kg at £680 = 1.99p; Limousin, 504kg at £930 = 1.85p; Charolais, 488kg at £900 = 1.84p; Limousin, 482kg at £920 = 1.91p;

Bullocks:

Garvagh producer; Charolais, 246kg at £700 = 2.85p; Charolais, 336kg at £810 = 2.41p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 546kg at £1015 = 1.86p; Limousin, 530kg at £980 = 1.85p; Limousin, 490kg at £900 = 1.84p; Charolais, 514kg at £940 = 1.83p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 478kg at £885 = 1.85p; Simmental, 474kg at £870 = 1.84p; Abedeen Angus, 488kg at £895 = 1.83p; Limousin, 524kg at £945 = 1.80p and Coleraine producer; Blonde d’Aquitaine, 544kg at £870 = 1.60p.

