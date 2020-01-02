Lambs sell to £94.80 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 600 lambs on Monday, December 30 met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £94.80 and to 4.11 per kg.

Lambs

Garvagh farmer, 24k £94.80 (395), 23k £84.50 (367); K Clyde, Garvagh, 20.5k £80.50 (393), 16.5k £63.50 (385); W Moore, Macosquin, 20k £78.50 (393); T Smyth, Kilrea, 19.5k £76.50 (392), 20k £71.80 (359); T and J Leeke, Aghadowey, 23k £87.60 (381); Kilrea farmer, 24k £91 (379), 21.5k £81.20 (378); Aghadowey farmer, 22k £83 (377), 25k £92.80 (371), 23.5k £84.40 (359); J Semple, Dungiven, 21.5k £81 (377), 23k £85 (370); E Moore, Bellaghy, 22k £82.60 (376); T Wright, Ballymoney, 24k £90 (375); G and C Neely, Upperlands, 21k £77.20 (368); L Reid, Coleraine, 22.5k £82.60 (367); D Forsythe, Cloughmills, 23.5k £86 (366); J Kerr, Macosquin, 21k £76.80 (366); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23.5k £85.80 (365); R Paul, Maghera, 25.5k £93 (365); M Patton and Son, Stranocum, 23.5k £85.50 (364); RC Reid, Glarryford, 25.5k £92.20 (362); J Anderson, Bushmills, 26.5k £94.80 (358) and W Bradley, Garvagh, 26k £92.80 (357).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £149. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 100 fat cows, suckler store, dairy cattle and store cattle stock on Tuesday, December 31 at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1285, heifers sold to £1090 and fat cows sold to £1210.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

J McCormick, Armoy, 490k Charolais £840 (171); D Thompson, Dungiven, 780k Charolais £1210 (155); S Eaton, Dungiven, 730k Blonde d'Aquitaine £990 (136); Kilrea farmer, 530k Limousin £700 (132) and Magherafelt farmer, 590k Fr £690 (117).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Ballymena farmer, Simmental cow with Hereford heifer calf at foot to £1500.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, December 31 met a flying trade with calved heifers selling to a top price of £1960.

More stock required weekly.

D Torrens, Garvagh, calved heifer to £1960; W Millar (Jnr) Coleraine, calved heifers to £1890, £1690; J Suffern, Crumlin, calved heifer to £1780, fourth calver to £1540 and Kilrea farmer, calved heifers to £1700

Heifers

Kilrea farmer, 330k Charolais £755 (229) and B McFetridge, Garvagh, 540k Charolais £1090 (202), 510k £1000 (196).

Steers

C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 270k Aberdeen Angus £695 (257); Draperstown farmer, 520k Charolais £1245 (239), 530k £1075 (203); D Thompson, Dungiven, 380k BB £800 (211); H and Palmer, Desertmartin, 500k Aberdeen Angus £980 (196); Ballymena farmer, 310k Her £600 (194) and E McKeever, Portglenone, 670k Limousin £1285 (192).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.