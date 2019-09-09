Lambs sell to £95 and fat ewes to £126 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs sold to £95 and fat ewes to £126.

Another strong show of 1900 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

An entry of over 650 cull ewes saw strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £126 for texels, with many lots passing the £100 mark.

Over 1,200 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an easier trade, topping at £95.00 for 28kg ewe lambs.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs - Moneymore producer; 27kg at £95.00 = 3.52p; Moneymore producer; 24.3kg at £90.00 = 3.71p; Portglenone producer; 32.5kg at £77.00 = 2.37p; Cookstown producer; 29.5kg at £77.00 = 2.61p; Pomeroy producer; 27.4kg at £77.00 = 2.81p; Desertmartin producer; 25kg at £76.00 = 3.04p; Magherafelt producer; 28.5kg at £76.00 = 2.67p; Cushendall producer; 26.5kg at £75.00 = 2.83p; Garvagh producer; 26.3kg at £75.00 = 2.85p and Moneymore producer; 25.3kg at £75.00 = 2.97p.

Mid-weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 24.9kg at £74.50 = 2.99p; Maghera producer; 24.3kg at £73.00 = 3.13p; Magherafelt producer; 23.3kg at £74.00 = 3.18p; Garvagh producer; 24.8kg at £73.00 = 2.94p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £73.50 = 3.20p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £70.80 = 3.15p; Claudy producer; 22.8kg at £73.80 = 3.24p; Dungiven producer; 22kg at £72.50 = 3.30p; Knockloughrim producer; 21.5kg at £68.50 = 3.19p and Maghera producer; 21kg at £67.00 = 3.19p.

Light weight lambs: Cookstown producer; 20.5kg at £72.00 = 3.51p; Garvagh producer; 20.3kg at £63.50 = 3.13p; Draperstown producer; 19.5kg at £63.50 = 3.26p; Garvagh producer; 19.4kg at £61.00 = 3.14p; Omagh producer; 18.5kg at £60.80 = 3.29p; Upperlands producer; 18.3kg at £57.50 = 3.15p and Kilrea producer; 16kg at £56.00 = 3.50p.

Fat ewe prices: Ahoghill producer; 1 ewe at £126; 1 ewe at £117; Coleraine producer; 1 ewe at £98.00; Ballymoney producer; 1 ewe at £93.00 and Dungannon producer; 6 ewes at £90.

Approximate price ranges:

Texels - £85 - £126

Suffolk - £75 - £95

Mule/Crossbred - £55 - £80

Cattle: A grand show of 120 head of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top per kilo of £2.26, for a Belgian Blue 532kg at £1,200.

Heifers sold to a top per kilo of £2.05 for a Charolais weighing 448kg at £920.

Fat cows sold to £890 for a Charolais weighing 780kg.

Heifers: Armagh producer; Charolais, 448kg at £920 = 2.05p; Charolais, 390kg at £800 = 2.05p; Limousin, 444kg at £890 = 2.00p; Charolais, 452kg at £910 = 2.01p; Charolais, 416kg at £780 = 1.88p; Partenaise, 420kg at £775 = 1.85p; Charolais, 426kg at £780 = 1.83p; Charolais, 488kg at £795 = 1.63p; Claudy producer; Limousin, 492kg at £960 = 1.95p; Limousin, 502kg at £950 = 1.89p; Charolais, 492kg at £940 = 1.91p; Charolais, 478kg at £880 = 1.84p; Charolais, 498kg at £900 = 1.81p; Charolais, 476kg at £885 = 1.86p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 562kg at £1,045 = 1.86p; Charolais, 608kg at £1,125 = 1.85p; Charolais, 614kg at £1,125 = 1.83p; Charolais, 526kg at £950 = 1.81p; Limousin, 482kg at £790 = 1.64p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 492kg at £935 = 1.90p; Stewartstown producer; Charolais, 534kg at £1000 = 1.87p; Charolais, 560kg at £1,000 = 1.79p; Charolais, 512kg at £945 = 1.85p; Limousin, 532kg at £880 = 1.65p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 388kg at £690 = 1.78p; Garvagh producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 362kg at £590 = 1.63p; Garvagh producer; Charolais, 382kg at £680 = 1.78p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 344kg at £590 = 1.72p; Limousin, 344kg at £655 = 1.90p; Limousin, 402kg at £715 = 1.78p; Charolais, 528kg at £935 = 1.77p; Charolais, 510kg at £965 = 1.89p; Charolais, 484kg at £900 = 1.86p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 502kg at £950 = 1.89p; Limousin, 336kg at £550 = 1.64p; Limousin, 278kg at £475 = 1.71p; Dunloy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 402kg at £650 = 1.62p; Aberdeen Angus, 526kg at £860 = 1.63p; Kilrea producer; Charolais, 368kg at £455 = 1.24p; HER,382kg at £430 = 1.13p; Kilrea producer; Charolais, 634kg at £1080 = 1.74p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 548kg at £950 = 1.73p; Moneymore producer; Charolais, 480kg at £905 = 1.89p; Charolais, 526kg at £950 = 1.81p; Limousin, 494kg at £845 = 1.71p; Limousin, 412kg at £730 = 1.77p; Charolais, 550kg at £920 = 1.67p; Limousin, 458kg at £750 = 1.64p; Limousin, 504kg at £860 = 1.71p;

Bullocks:

Armagh producer; Belgian Blue,532kg at £1,200 = 2.26p; Limousin, 392kg at £800 = 2.04p; Portglenone producer; Charolais, 410kg at £890 = 2.17p; Charolais, 368kg at £750 = 2.04p; Charolais, 420kg at £850 = 2.02p; Charolais, 440kg at £875 = 1.99p; Charolais, 390kg at £770 = 1.97p; Charolais, 464kg at £920 = 1.98p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 496kg at £950 = 1.92p; Limousin, 506kg at £880 = 1.74p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 402kg at £845 = 2.10p; Limousin, 404kg at £850 = 2.10p; Charolais, 596kg at £1,000 = 1.68p; Charolais, 488kg at £900 = 1.84p; Garvagh producer; Limousin, 406kg at £840 = 2.07p; Limousin, 404kg at £825 = 2.04p; Limousin, 340kg at £680 = 2.00p; Limousin, 488kg at £975 = 2.00p; Limousin, 396kg at £640 = 1.62p; Limousin, 476kg at £820 = 1.72p; Magherafelt producer; Charolais, 598kg at £1,170 = 1.96p; Charolais, 578kg at £1080 = 1.87p; Limousin, 582kg at £1,080 = 1.86p; Charolais, 612kg at £1,165 = 1.90p; Charolais, 638kg at £1,160 = 1.82p; Charolais, 660kg at £1,190 = 1.80p; Charolais, 584kg at £1,050 = 1.80p; Charolais, 658kg at £1,175 = 1.79p; Simmental, 642kg at £1,150 = 1.79p; Charolais, 580kg at £965 = 1.66p; Charolais, 580kg at £975 = 1.68p; Dunloy producer; Aberdeen Angus, 430kg at £855 = 1.99p; Aberdeen Angus, 618kg at £1115 = 1.80p; Aberdeen Angus, 598kg at £1055 = 1.76p; Aberdeen Angus, 522kg at £785 = 1.50p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 546kg at £1020 = 1.87p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 484kg at £870 = 1.80p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 484kg at £950 = 1.96p; Charolais, 616kg at £1160 = 1.88p; Charolais, 550kg at £985 = 1.79p; Charolais, 640kg at £1135 = 1.77p; Aberdeen Angus, 596kg at £1,080 = 1.81p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 580kg at £1,125 = 1.94p; Swatragh producer; Simmental, 502kg at £900 = 1.79p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 554kg at £930 = 1.68p; Rasharkin producer; Limousin, 442kg at £750 = 1.70p; Limousin, 382kg at £705 = 1.85p; Limousin, 374kg at £770 = 2.06p; Maghera producer; Charolais, 652kg at £1,245 = 1.91p; Limousin, 670kg at £1270 = 1.90p; Limousin, 546kg at £1,000 = 1.83p; Charolais, 658kg at £1,200 = 1.82p; Limousin, 658kg at £1190 = 1.81p; Limousin, 650kg at £1,135 = 1.75p; Limousin, 638kg at £1095 = 1.72p; Limousin, 644kg at £1,170 = 1.82p; Limousin, 592kg at £995 = 1.68p; Kilrea producer; Simmental, 448kg at £725 = 1.62p; Belgian Blue, 570kg at £900 = 1.58p; Belgian Blue, 386kg at £575 = 1.49p.

Cull cows: Garvagh producer; Charolais, 780kg at £890 = 1.14p and Garvagh producer; Limousin bull, 962kg at £1,050 = 1.09p.

Payment on the day.

