Lambs selling to £100.00 and fat ewes to £110 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Lambs selling to £100.00 and fat ewes to £110.

A strong seasonal show of almost 700 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday.

A reasonable entry of ewes met a flying trade which topped at £110 for Texels.

Almost 620 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an excellent trade, reflecting factory prices selling to a top of £100.00 for 28kg.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight Lambs: Tobermore producer; 28kg at £100.00 = 3.57p; Swatragh producer; 25.8kg at £91.50 = 3.55p; Maghera producer; 26.8kg at £90.00 = 3.36p; Swatragh producer; 27kg at £90.00 = 3.33p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £88.50 = 3.54p;Garvagh producer; 24.2kg at £86.00 = 3.55p and Ballymoney producer; 24kg at £86.00 = 3.58p.

Mid-weight lambs: Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £89.00 = 3.82p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £87.00 = 3.78p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £87.00 = 3.78p; Magherafelt producer; 23.9kg at £86.50 = 3.62p; Draperstown producer; 21.5kg at £75.00 = 3.49p; Draperstown producer; 21kg at £74.00 = 3.52p; Garvagh producer; 19.5kg at £75.00 = 3.85p and Garvagh producer; 19kg at £73.50 = 3.87p.

Light weight lambs: Magherafelt producer; 18kg at £72.50 = 4.03p; Maghera producer; 16.5kg at £69.00 = 4.18p; Swatragh producer; 17.5kg at £67.00 = 3.83p and Maghera producer; 16kg at £60.00 = 3.75p.

Fat ewes: Magherafelt producer; £110.00; Ballymoney producer; £108.00 and Rasharkin producer; £105.00.

Payment on the day.

Producer incentive: There will be a £100 Northern Counties Farmware Store voucher to be won every month at both the sheep and cattle marts.

Cattle sale - Every animal sold will guarantee one entry into the monthly draw.

Sheep sale - Every 10 sheep sold one entry into the monthly draw.

January sponsor: NCCE Ltd Country Store

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30m.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.